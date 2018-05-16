John West Wild Red Salmom Skinless Boneless 105G

Product Description
- Skinless and Boneless Wild Pacific Red Salmon
- For more inspiration visit www.john-west.co.uk
- Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com
- Rich in omega 3 - This can contains 1g of Omega 3 Per 100g
- Skinless and boneless is just that. It tastes great in your sandwiches, mixed through pasta, on a salad, or even in your Thai fishcakes.
- Rich in omega 3
- Pack size: 105G
- Rich in omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Red Salmon (99%), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Transfer unused contents to a non metallic covered container after opening, keep refrigerated and use within 2 daysBest Before End: See End of Can
Warnings
- Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Return to
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Net Contents
105g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|548kJ/131kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|(of which saturates)
|1.4g
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|(of which sugars)
|0g
|Protein
|20.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
Safety information
Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020