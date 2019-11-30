By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pizza Base Mix 145G

4.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Pizza Base Mix 145G
£ 0.65
£4.49/kg
1/2 of a pizza base
  • Energy1140kJ 270kcal
    14%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1097kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • Pizza base mix.
  • JUST ADD WATER Just the right recipe for a crusty base for your favourite pizza
  • Thin & Crispy JUST ADD WATER
  • Pack size: 145g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

    Method: Oven

    Makes: 2 Servings

    You will need: 100ml lukewarm water, plain flour for dusting


    Method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 7.
    2. Empty the pizza base mix into a mixing bowl and stir in the water.
    3. Mix to a soft dough then knead well on a lightly floured surface for 5 minutes until smooth.
    4. Roll out into a circle approximately 20cm (8") in diameter.
    5. Place on a greased baking sheet and leave to stand in a warm place for 10 minutes to prove.                        6. Prepare the toppings of your choice amd spread over the pizza base.
    7. Cook in the top of the oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown and cooked through. Once cooked any remaining pizza should be refrigerated and eaten within 24 hours.

    Important                                                                                                                                                                All appliances vary these are guidelines only.                                                                                                     Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

145g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pizza base (104g)
Energy1097kJ / 259kcal1140kJ / 270kcal
Fat3.1g3.2g
Saturates1.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate48.4g50.3g
Sugars2.7g2.8g
Fibre3.1g3.3g
Protein7.9g8.2g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

10 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant delicious pizza base mix.

5 stars

This is an excellent product and makes a really delicious base to put all your favourite toppings on. My little granddaughter made her own from scratch and declared it was really really yummy. Thank you tesco for making the instructions perfect and so easy to follow, we will be buying again.

Felt like cardboard.

1 stars

I have always used this mix and it's been a success but tonight, it was very hard to roll, very stiff mixture. It didn't even rise at all. I bake it with the usual toppings and we ended up with cardboard. No yeast action…It felt like flour and water. I bought 4 packets of the same batch lot DW L87 B, I guess I will have to throw them away!

easy to put together. soft dough

5 stars

easy to put together. soft dough

Palm oil

3 stars

Shame about the palm oil. Might be a good move to clearly state whether this does or does not come from a sustainable source.

Great for a takeaway night!

5 stars

My kids love making their own pizzas, as they both have different tastes this way they can have whatever toppings they like, tastes very good and simple to make.

Really really good!!

4 stars

My kids (age 4&10) loved making their own pizzas for dinner, and this was so easy! I had never done anything like this before, and have already bought more packs! Thankyou Tesco

Perfect pizzas every time!

5 stars

These are a Saturday night favourite. Everyone gets to make their pizza of choice and the mix makes a much nicer base than any ready made base I have tried.

Does the job

5 stars

Better bases than shop bought pizza

Easy pizza.

5 stars

I buy several packets of these to keep in the cupboard. I have 3 teenagers in the house who all love making their own pizza. The amount of dough you get from a packet is a perfect size for them. Great product.

Makes an excellent pizza

5 stars

Makes an excellent pizza

