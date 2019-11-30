Tesco Pizza Base Mix 145G

Brilliant delicious pizza base mix.
This is an excellent product and makes a really delicious base to put all your favourite toppings on. My little granddaughter made her own from scratch and declared it was really really yummy. Thank you tesco for making the instructions perfect and so easy to follow, we will be buying again.
Felt like cardboard.
I have always used this mix and it's been a success but tonight, it was very hard to roll, very stiff mixture. It didn't even rise at all. I bake it with the usual toppings and we ended up with cardboard. No yeast action…It felt like flour and water. I bought 4 packets of the same batch lot DW L87 B, I guess I will have to throw them away!
easy to put together. soft dough
easy to put together. soft dough
Palm oil
Shame about the palm oil. Might be a good move to clearly state whether this does or does not come from a sustainable source.
Great for a takeaway night!
My kids love making their own pizzas, as they both have different tastes this way they can have whatever toppings they like, tastes very good and simple to make.
Really really good!!
My kids (age 4&10) loved making their own pizzas for dinner, and this was so easy! I had never done anything like this before, and have already bought more packs! Thankyou Tesco
Perfect pizzas every time!
These are a Saturday night favourite. Everyone gets to make their pizza of choice and the mix makes a much nicer base than any ready made base I have tried.
Does the job
Better bases than shop bought pizza
Easy pizza.
I buy several packets of these to keep in the cupboard. I have 3 teenagers in the house who all love making their own pizza. The amount of dough you get from a packet is a perfect size for them. Great product.
Makes an excellent pizza
Makes an excellent pizza