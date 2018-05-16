By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barr Lemonade 2Ltr

Barr Lemonade 2Ltr
£ 1.00
£0.05/100ml
Each 250ml serving* contains:
  • Energy128kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars7g
    8%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 51kJ / 12kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Lemon Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • For more information on this product and the range of Barr flavours please visit www.barrflavours.co.uk. You can also follow @BarrFlavours on Facebook and @barr_flavours on Twitter and Instagram.
  • Great tasting Barr Lemonade!
  • Barr's wide range of fun, fizzy flavours has something for everyone! Why not check out the rest of our range, which inlcudes Bubblegum, Cherryade, Cream Soda, Limeade, Cola, Lemonade and Xtra Cola!
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine
  • Pack size: 2L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Store in a cool place away from direct sunlightBest Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink cold

Number of uses

Each pack contains 8 x 250ml servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost,
  • RRGU - SERY - RSAK,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.

  • consumercare@agbarr.co.uk

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 51kJ / 12kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.8g
of which sugars 2.8g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.03g

