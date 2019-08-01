Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta 465G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a mayonnaise dressing with cooked chicken breast and smoked bacon.
  • Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta. Smoked Bacon Chicken breast and bacon in mayonnaise, seasoned with black pepper
  • Chicken breast and bacon in mayonnaise, seasoned with black pepper
  • Smoked bacon
  • Pack size: 465g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cooked Chicken Breast (7%), Smoked Bacon (5%), Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Sugar, Parsley, Black Pepper, Citrus Fibre, Rice Starch, Mustard Seed, Potato Fibre, Dried Egg White.

Smoked Bacon contains: Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand and pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

Net Contents

465g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy873kJ / 209kcal2034kJ / 487kcal
Fat12.3g28.6g
Saturates1.3g3.0g
Carbohydrate17.6g41.1g
Sugars1.1g2.6g
Fibre0.9g2.1g
Protein6.6g15.4g
Salt1.0g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

French style dressing is not the best choice

2 stars

I love this salad before,but recently changed the dressing for French style one. With the old dressing the chicken and bacon salad was much nicer .

I have really enjoyed this in the past but the las

3 stars

I have really enjoyed this in the past but the last 2 times I have had it there were gristly pieces of chicken in it so will not be risking it again

Not to the usual standard

1 stars

Bought this thinking it would make a change for lunch instead of a sandwich: assumed it had a reasonable amount of chicken and bacon in it (like most pasta salads) Nope Barely any; and the overriding taste was of very strong vinegar and black pepper. C'mon Tescos; most of your stuff is really good for the money; this was rubbish!

