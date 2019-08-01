Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta 465G

French style dressing is not the best choice
I love this salad before,but recently changed the dressing for French style one. With the old dressing the chicken and bacon salad was much nicer .
I have really enjoyed this in the past but the last 2 times I have had it there were gristly pieces of chicken in it so will not be risking it again
Not to the usual standard
Bought this thinking it would make a change for lunch instead of a sandwich: assumed it had a reasonable amount of chicken and bacon in it (like most pasta salads) Nope Barely any; and the overriding taste was of very strong vinegar and black pepper. C'mon Tescos; most of your stuff is really good for the money; this was rubbish!