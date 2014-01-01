By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Marshmallows 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Marshmallows 50G
£ 0.40
£0.80/100g

Offer

Half of a pack contains
  • Energy357kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars16.5g
    18%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1430kJ / 337kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured marshmallows
  • Treat time! From loopy laces to flying saucers, there's a whole world of sweet treats for you to explore. Some are fruity, some are chewy, some are totally tangy -and they're all super super tasty. Just remember not to have too many!
  • (Psst -you won't find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Soft & springy
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Maize Starch, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf of a pack (25g) contains
Energy1430kJ / 337kcal357kJ / 84kcal
Fat0.9g0.2g
Saturates0.6g0.1g
Carbohydrate77.4g19.4g
Sugars66.0g16.5g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein4.5g1.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Strawberry Laces 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Tesco Raspberry Mushrooms 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Tesco Milk Chocolate Buttons 70G

£ 0.40
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Marshmallows 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here