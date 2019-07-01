Ye Old Oak Premium Hot Dogs 400G

Mechanically Separated Chicken (71%) - no way I wo
Mechanically Separated Chicken (71%) - no way I would put this in my mouth - yuck!
Hotdogs: Mechanically Separated Chicken (71%), Water, Pork (8%), Starch, Beef Collagen Casing, Salt, Pork Collagen, Smoke Flavouring, Pork Fat, Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Coriander, Dextrose, Spices, Hydrolysed Vegetable Proteins, Thickener (Guar Gum), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Spice Extract, Brine: Water, Smoke Flavouring
Empty unused hot dogs into a bowl, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days of opening.Do not refrigerate in the can. Unused hot dogs can also be frozen and consumed within 3 months. For Best Before End: See Date On Can End
Hob
Instructions: Empty hot dogs including brine into a sauce pan and heat gently for about 5 minutes.
Produced in the EU
Can. Recyclable
184g ℮
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|(drained) Per 100g
|(drained) Per Hot Dog 23g
|Energy
|683 kJ/163 kcal
|157 kJ/37 kcal
|Fat
|10 g
|2,4 g
|of which saturated
|3,3 g
|0,8 g
|Carbohydrate
|5,1 g
|1,2 g
|of which sugars
|0,2 g
|0,0 g
|Protein
|12 g
|2,8 g
|Salt
|1,65 g
|0,38 g
