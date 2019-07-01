By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ye Old Oak Premium Hot Dogs 400G

1(1)Write a review
Ye Old Oak Premium Hot Dogs 400G
£ 1.30
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • 8 Premium Hot Dogs
  • See our website for lots of simple and delicious ways to enjoy your hot dogs: wwwyeoldeoak.co.uk
  • Ready to eat
  • Hot in 60 seconds
  • Pack size: 184g

Information

Ingredients

Hotdogs: Mechanically Separated Chicken (71%), Water, Pork (8%), Starch, Beef Collagen Casing, Salt, Pork Collagen, Smoke Flavouring, Pork Fat, Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Coriander, Dextrose, Spices, Hydrolysed Vegetable Proteins, Thickener (Guar Gum), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Spice Extract, Brine: Water, Smoke Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Gluten, Milk, Egg, Celery, Soya and Mustard

Storage

Empty unused hot dogs into a bowl, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days of opening.Do not refrigerate in the can. Unused hot dogs can also be frozen and consumed within 3 months. For Best Before End: See Date On Can End

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty hot dogs including brine into a sauce pan and heat gently for about 5 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Ye Olde Oak hot dogs are pre-cooked and can be eaten hot or enjoyed cold straight from the can.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Ye Olde Oak Foods Limited,
  • PO Box 80,
  • Halifax,
  • HX1 9PS.

Return to

  • Seal of Quality
  • If you are not completely satisfied with these hot dogs, please contact us:
  • Ye Olde Oak Foods Limited,
  • PO Box 80,
  • Halifax,
  • HX1 9PS.
  • Email Consumer Relations at: enquiries@yoo.co.uk
  • Statutory rights unaffected.

Drained weight

184g ℮

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) Per 100g(drained) Per Hot Dog 23g
Energy 683 kJ/163 kcal157 kJ/37 kcal
Fat 10 g2,4 g
of which saturated3,3 g0,8 g
Carbohydrate 5,1 g1,2 g
of which sugars 0,2 g0,0 g
Protein 12 g2,8 g
Salt 1,65 g0,38 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Mechanically Separated Chicken (71%) - no way I wo

1 stars

Mechanically Separated Chicken (71%) - no way I would put this in my mouth - yuck!

