By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tymbark Apple & Cherry Drink 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tymbark Apple & Cherry Drink 250Ml
£ 0.59
£0.24/100ml

Product Description

  • Apple Cherry drink from concentrates.
  • Less sugar
  • Non - carbonated
  • Pasteurized
  • With sugar and sweetener
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (14%), Glucose - Fructose Syrup (G) and/or Sugar (D), Cherry Juice from Concentrate (6%), Blackcurrant and Aronia Concentrate, Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Flavouring, Sweetener-Sucralose, D, G - depending on used ingredient: see print on the label or above the label

Storage

Protect against the light. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: see print on the label or above the label.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening. The juice content can give rise to natural sediment.

Name and address

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek.

Return to

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 ml:
Energy 80 kJ / 19 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 4,5 g
of which sugars 4,5 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This drink was amazing and is probably one of my f

5 stars

This drink was amazing and is probably one of my favourite drinks now. You definitely need to import more of these polish drinks.

Usually bought next

Tymbark Cherry & Apple Nectar Drink 2L

£ 1.80
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Frugo Blue Lemonade 250Ml

£ 0.65
£0.26/100ml

Offer

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 2.10
£0.12/100sheet

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here