Pamapol Konserwa Turystyczna 300G

Product Description
- Pork luncheon meat finely minced, sterilised.
- Without MSM
- Mechanically separated meat
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Pork 55%, Water, Modified Starch, Vegetable Fiber, Soy Proteins, Milk Proteins, Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Dried Garlic 0, 1%, Hyrolysed Yeast Extracts, Natural Spice Extracts, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Celery, Soy, Gluten, Milk including Lactose, Eggs, Mustard Seeds, Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfides
Storage
Store at room temperature.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Best before: date and batch number on the lid.
Produce of
Product of Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold with bread.
Name and address
- Pamapol S.A.,
- ul. Wieluńska 2,
- 97-438 Rusiec.
Return to
- www.pamapol.pl
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|941 kJ / 225 kcal
|Fat
|20 g
|Including Saturated Fatty Acids
|7,9 g
|Carbohydrate
|1,2 g
|Of which Sugars
|<0,5 g
|Protein
|11 g
|Salt
|1,9 g
Using Product Information
