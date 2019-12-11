By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pamapol Konserwa Turystyczna 300G

£ 1.20
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • Pork luncheon meat finely minced, sterilised.
  • Without MSM
  • Mechanically separated meat
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Pork 55%, Water, Modified Starch, Vegetable Fiber, Soy Proteins, Milk Proteins, Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Dried Garlic 0, 1%, Hyrolysed Yeast Extracts, Natural Spice Extracts, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Celery, Soy, Gluten, Milk including Lactose, Eggs, Mustard Seeds, Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfides

Storage

Store at room temperature.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Best before: date and batch number on the lid.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold with bread.

Name and address

  • Pamapol S.A.,
  • ul. Wieluńska 2,
  • 97-438 Rusiec.

Return to

  • www.pamapol.pl

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 941 kJ / 225 kcal
Fat 20 g
Including Saturated Fatty Acids7,9 g
Carbohydrate 1,2 g
Of which Sugars <0,5 g
Protein 11 g
Salt 1,9 g

