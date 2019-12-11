By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pamapol Flaczki W Rosole 500G

Pamapol Flaczki W Rosole 500G
£ 1.99
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Beef tripe in broth
  • Sterilized canned food.
  • 20 Years of experience
  • Contains milk protein
  • Sterilized canned food
  • No MSG added
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Beef Forestomachs 30%, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Natural Spices (White Pepper, Sweet Paprika, Ginger, Hot Paprika, Nutmeg, Black Pepper), Salt, Dried Vegetables in varying proportions (Carrot, Parsley Tops, Parsnip, Celery, Onion), Pork Gelatine, Partially Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Sugar, Flavourings (contain Gluten), Yeast Extracts, Colouring Agent: Riboflavin

Allergy Information

  • The manufacturer uses also the following: Gluten, Soya, Milk with Lactose, Celery, Eggs, Mustard Seeds, Sulphur Dioxide, Sulphites

Storage

Store at room temperature. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.Best before: date and batch number on the lid.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Consumption method: contents of the package put into the pot, heat it, stirring occasionally. Serve hot with bread or other additives.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Pamapol S.A.,
  • ul. Wieluńska 2,
  • 97-438 Rusiec.

Return to

  • www.pamapol.pl

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 174 kJ/41 kcal
Fat 0,9 g
Including Saturated Fatty Acids 0,4 g
Carbohydrate <0,5 g
Of which Sugars <0,5 g
Protein 8 g
Salt 1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

