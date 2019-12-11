Pamapol Flaczki W Rosole 500G

Product Description
- Beef tripe in broth
- Sterilized canned food.
- 20 Years of experience
- Contains milk protein
- No MSG added
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Beef Forestomachs 30%, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Natural Spices (White Pepper, Sweet Paprika, Ginger, Hot Paprika, Nutmeg, Black Pepper), Salt, Dried Vegetables in varying proportions (Carrot, Parsley Tops, Parsnip, Celery, Onion), Pork Gelatine, Partially Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Sugar, Flavourings (contain Gluten), Yeast Extracts, Colouring Agent: Riboflavin
Allergy Information
- The manufacturer uses also the following: Gluten, Soya, Milk with Lactose, Celery, Eggs, Mustard Seeds, Sulphur Dioxide, Sulphites
Storage
Store at room temperature. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.Best before: date and batch number on the lid.
Produce of
Product of Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Consumption method: contents of the package put into the pot, heat it, stirring occasionally. Serve hot with bread or other additives.
Additives
Name and address
- Pamapol S.A.,
- ul. Wieluńska 2,
- 97-438 Rusiec.
Return to
- www.pamapol.pl
Net Contents
500g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|174 kJ/41 kcal
|Fat
|0,9 g
|Including Saturated Fatty Acids
|0,4 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0,5 g
|Of which Sugars
|<0,5 g
|Protein
|8 g
|Salt
|1 g
