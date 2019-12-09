By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lowicz Plum Butter Jam 290G

4(8)Write a review
Lowicz Plum Butter Jam 290G
£ 1.39
£0.48/100g

Product Description

  • Plum Butter, Pasteurized
  • In Łowicz
  • We have been preparing plum butter for many years in the same way: we add only what is necessary to plums and then cook them for a long time. Best for homemade cakes.
  • We have been doing them for 50 years!
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

Plums, Sugar, Prepared with 182 g of Fruit per 100 g of product

Storage

Once opened, store in the refrigerator.Best before end: date and lot number on the lid.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Warnings

  • The product of the fruit may contains residues of pits.

Name and address

  • ZPOW Agros Nova Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,
  • al. Stanow Zjednoczonych 61A,
  • 04-028 Warszawa.

Return to

  • ZPOW Agros Nova Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,
  • al. Stanow Zjednoczonych 61A,
  • 04-028 Warszawa.

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 g
Energy 888 kJ/209 kcal
Fat <0.5 g
of which Saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 49 g
of which Sugars 49 g
Protein 1.1 g
Salt 0 g

Safety information

View more safety information

The product of the fruit may contains residues of pits.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty!

5 stars

Tasty jam, nice and tangy! Good quality, with not a lot of artificial ingredients like other jams.

Perfect for baking

5 stars

This is what we know in Poland as "powidła śliwkowe", perfect taste for homemade pastries.

Horrible - nothing like proper jam

1 stars

Sorry, but this is truly yuk. It's slimy and tasteless, don't waste your money.

tried this because of the reviews - disappointed

3 stars

Bought this as I like plum jam, couldn't get victoria plums this year to make my own. Saw this product and read the reviews so thought I'd give it a try - also it was on offer! Very disappointed in the flavour and texture of this. Also, has to be used within 5 days of openng, a bit much for one person to go through in that time, may last longer though as it has to be kept in the fridge. Will not buy again

Tasted Vile eg. Like Pureed Prunes !! Once used, t

1 stars

Tasted Vile eg. Like Pureed Prunes !! Once used, then straight in the Bin !!

Superb flavour

5 stars

Excellent. Intense fruit flavour. Strongly recommended. Note the level of sugar.

Flippin' marvelous!

5 stars

This is fantastic, jam like it should be, absolutely jam like your nan made it. I defy you to not eat it straight out of the jar. The flavour is unsurpassed; intensely fruity and not overly sweetened. If you like plums, do yourself a favour and grab a jar or two of this, you will not regret it.

Best plum jam ever!!!!

5 stars

5 star and then some. I always considered my Mum's home made plum jam was the best there was, nothing else matched up. THEN I found a plum jam the taste of which beats anything I have ever bought. Glorious on toast, with a creme fraiche topping on pancakes, and just an all round taste pleaser. Please do not buy too much. I hesitate to review thisw because I like being the only one in the know. Leave some for me please..

Usually bought next

Prymat Breadcrumbs 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Mlekovita Kefir Yogurt Style Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.45
£1.45/litre

Dawtona Pickled Gherkins 900G

£ 1.69
£0.36/100g

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here