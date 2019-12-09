Lowicz Plum Butter Jam 290G

Tasty!
Tasty jam, nice and tangy! Good quality, with not a lot of artificial ingredients like other jams.
Perfect for baking
This is what we know in Poland as "powidła śliwkowe", perfect taste for homemade pastries.
Horrible - nothing like proper jam
Sorry, but this is truly yuk. It's slimy and tasteless, don't waste your money.
tried this because of the reviews - disappointed
Bought this as I like plum jam, couldn't get victoria plums this year to make my own. Saw this product and read the reviews so thought I'd give it a try - also it was on offer! Very disappointed in the flavour and texture of this. Also, has to be used within 5 days of openng, a bit much for one person to go through in that time, may last longer though as it has to be kept in the fridge. Will not buy again
Tasted Vile eg. Like Pureed Prunes !! Once used, then straight in the Bin !!
Superb flavour
Excellent. Intense fruit flavour. Strongly recommended. Note the level of sugar.
Flippin' marvelous!
This is fantastic, jam like it should be, absolutely jam like your nan made it. I defy you to not eat it straight out of the jar. The flavour is unsurpassed; intensely fruity and not overly sweetened. If you like plums, do yourself a favour and grab a jar or two of this, you will not regret it.
Best plum jam ever!!!!
5 star and then some. I always considered my Mum's home made plum jam was the best there was, nothing else matched up. THEN I found a plum jam the taste of which beats anything I have ever bought. Glorious on toast, with a creme fraiche topping on pancakes, and just an all round taste pleaser. Please do not buy too much. I hesitate to review thisw because I like being the only one in the know. Leave some for me please..