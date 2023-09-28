We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Rapid Pain Relief Ibuprofen 12S

Tesco Rapid Pain Relief Ibuprofen 12S

Rapid Pain Relief 342mg tablets Ibuprofen Lysine
Fast acting pain relief. Reduces pain and inflammation. Helps reduce fevers.This medicine is used to relieve rheumatic or muscular pain, backache, nerve pain, migraine, headache, dental pain, period pain and fever. This medicine also relieves the symptoms of colds and flu.

Ingredients

Each film-coated tablet contains: 200mg Ibuprofen (as ibuprofen lysine). MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Limited, Braunton, Devon, EX33 2DL, UK. PL 12063/0071.

Net Contents

12

Preparation and Usage

Swallow the tablets whole with water. Do not chew. •Adults, the elderly and children over 12 years: take 1 or 2 tablets with water, then if necessary take 1 or 2 tablets every 4 hours. Leave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not exceed 6 tablets in 24 hours. Not suitable for children under 12 years. DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE. Take the lowest effective dose needed to relieve your symptoms, as this product is intended for short-term use only. Do not take these tablets for longer than 10 days. Consult your doctor if symptoms persist or worsen. Do not take if you: •have or have had a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding of the stomach •are allergic to ibuprofen or any other ingredient of the product, aspirin or other related painkillers. •are taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg. If you are pregnant do not take this product and ask your doctor for advice.

