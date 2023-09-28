Tesco Rapid Pain Relief Ibuprofen 12S

Rapid Pain Relief 342mg tablets Ibuprofen Lysine

Fast acting pain relief. Reduces pain and inflammation. Helps reduce fevers. This medicine is used to relieve rheumatic or muscular pain, backache, nerve pain, migraine, headache, dental pain, period pain and fever. This medicine also relieves the symptoms of colds and flu.

Ingredients

Each film-coated tablet contains: 200mg Ibuprofen (as ibuprofen lysine). MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Limited, Braunton, Devon, EX33 2DL, UK. PL 12063/0071.

