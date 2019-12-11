Amoy Stir Fry Chow Mein Sauce 120G
Product Description
- Stir Fry Sauce Chow Mein with Soy Sauce, Spring Onions and Ginger.
- Liven up your stir fry!
- These inspiring flavours bring your stir fry to life.
- Sweet aromatic sauce with spring onions and flavoured with sesame seed oil.
- Pack size: 120g
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Soy Sauce (8%, Water, Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour), Garlic, Modified Starch, Sesame Oil, Sunflower Oil, Spring Onions (1%), Ginger (1%), Yeast Extract, Chilli, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts
Storage
Once opened use immediately.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- PREPARATION: Heat oil in wok. Stir fry chicken pieces (200g) until fully cooked, add vegetables (320g), fry until soft. Add sauce, stir well. Add Amoy noodles (300g), stir fry.
Number of uses
2 portions
Distributor address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- UK.
Return to
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per (60 g)
|Energy
|575kJ / 137kcal
|345kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|3.1g
|- of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|21.1g
|12.7g
|- of which sugars
|17.0g
|10.2g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Salt
|2.0g
|1.2g
