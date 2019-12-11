By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Amoy Stir Fry Black Bean Sauce 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Amoy Stir Fry Black Bean Sauce 120G
£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Stir Fry Sauce Black Bean.
  • Liven up your stir fry!
  • These inspiring flavours bring your stir fry to life.
  • Rich savoury flavour with fermented black soy beans, aromatic ginger, shallots and garlic.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Black Beans (6%, Black Beans (from Soybeans), Water, Salt), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour), Modified Starch, Ginger (3%), Sunflower Oil, Shallots (2%), Garlic (2%), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sesame Oil, Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts

Storage

Once opened use immediately.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • PREPARATION: Heat oil in wok. Stir fry beef pieces (200g) until fully cooked, add vegetables (320g), fry until soft. Add sauce, stir well. Add Amoy noodles (300g), stir fry.

Number of uses

2 portions

Distributor address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Care Line Call Free (UK Mainland only).
  • 0800 072 4090
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer (60 g)
Energy 404kJ / 96kcal243kJ / 58kcal
Fat 3.2g1.9g
- of which saturates 0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate 14.1g8.4g
- of which sugars 11.8g7.0g
Fibre 0.9g0.5g
Protein 2.3g1.4g
Salt 2.0g1.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Amoy Stir Fry Peanut Satay Sauce 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Sharwoods Medium Egg Noodles 340G

£ 1.75
£5.15/kg

Tesco Vegetable & Beansprout Stir Fry 320G

£ 1.00
£3.13/kg

Offer

Amoy Stir Fry Chow Mein Sauce 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here