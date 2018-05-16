By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bazuka Treatment Gel 6G

image 1 of Bazuka Treatment Gel 6G
£ 5.20
£86.67/100g

Product Description

  • Treatment Gel
  • Salicylic acid 12% w/w, lactic acid 4% w/w
  • For the treatment of verrucas and warts
  • Clinically proven
  • Once daily application
  • Designed to inhibit spread of the verruca/wart infection
  • Forms a water-resistant, protective barrier
  • Pack size: 6G

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredients: Salicylic Acid 12.0% w/w, Lactic Acid 4.0% w/w, Also contains: Camphor, Pyroxylin, Ethanol, Ethyl Acetate

Storage

Do not store above 25°C. Replace cap tightly after use.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Read and retain the enclosed patient information leaflet. Adults, elderly and children over 2 years (adult supervision required with children aged 2 to 12 years): Carefully apply a thin coating (1 or 2 drops) of Bazuka Treatment Gel to the surface of the verruca, wart, corn or callus once every night, and allow to dry. Care should be taken to minimise spreading onto surrounding skin as Bazuka Treatment Gel may be an irritant. Discontinue use if excessive irritation occurs on or around treated area.

Warnings

  • Precautions: Keep away from eyes, mucous membranes, cuts and grazes. Not to be used on or near the face, neck, armpits, breasts, bottom or genital (sex) regions, or by diabetics or individuals who suffer from poor blood circulation to the hands or feet. Not to be used on birthmarks, moles, warts with hairs growing from them, or any other spots. If in doubt about the diagnosis, or whether Bazuka Treatment Gel is appropriate, seek medical advice before use. Keep all medicines out of reach and sight of children. Do not use if sensitive to any of the ingredients.
  • For external use only
  • Not recommended in children under 2 years.
  • Highly Flammable.
  • Keep away from flames.

Distributor address

  • DDD Ltd,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • DDD Ltd,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

2 Years

Net Contents

6g ℮

Safety information

