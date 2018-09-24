Bic 5 Pack Highlighters

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Line width of 1.6mm for underlining & 3.4mm for broad highlighting
  • Water based ink will not bleed through paper
  • Yellow, blue, green, orange & pink colours
  • The 5 BIC Highlighter Grip pens in this pack have a ribbed rubber grip for extra comfort and flawlessly even-handed writing
  • It features a modular chiselled nib that can highlight with thick bold lines or underline with thinner control
  • Available in 5 vibrant colours (yellow, blue, green, orange and pink) for making words stand out with stunning high-impact solid lines
  • The BIC Highlighter Grip fluorescent pen is made with cutting-edge anti-drying technology so it can stay capless for up to 8 hours
  • The BIC Highlighter Grip fluorescent pen has a ribbed rubber grip for extra comfort and flawlessly even-handed writing. Features a modular chiselled nib that can highlight with thick bold lines or underline with thinner control. This pack contains 5 highlighters in yellow, pink, green, blue and orange (one of each). Its cutting-edge anti-drying technology means the BIC Highlighter Grip fluorescent pen can stay capless for up to 8 hours.
  • Get straight to the main idea with the BIC Highlighter Grip pen. This pack contains 5 highlighters in yellow, pink, green, blue and orange (one of each). It's simple and gets the job done, so all the most important information shines through. Never miss that crucial note or a special date in your agenda. This fluorescent highlighter pen has a ribbed rubber grip for extra comfort that helps prevent writer's cramp. Whether in the office, the classroom or at home, use these fluorescent colours to create a dynamite colour code that livens up your words and organises all your information. The rugged chiselled nib can adjust to varying widths. Perfect for highlighting or underlining without getting pushed in while writing. The convenient marker design makes it a great choice for pencil cases. Since 1950, BIC has been making top-quality products exported all over the world and sold for the best value. This mission has made this French company one of the world leaders in office supplies.
  • The water-based ink won't bleed through paper and is great for photocopies

  • Societe Bic,
  • 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
  • 92611 Clichy Cedex,
  • France.

  • www.bicworld.com

5 x Highlighters

Great pens

5 stars

Fantastic pens easy to use. Found these really good and stand out really well. Highlights very smooth a must buy. These have been of great benefit as with the different colours have been able to highlight different aspects of legal documents. And colour code paperwork. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Staple for back to school

5 stars

I have tested those before put it to my sons pencil case and accidentally I left it open for couple of hours. And it still works!! Definitely a must have. I will recommend Bic for anyone in need of good pens or highliters. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great pens

5 stars

I have enjoyed these pens very much. The colours are nice and vivid, and they don't dry out even if you leave the lid off. Also when highlighting over handwriting they do not blur the original ink, which some previous highlighters have done. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant colours

5 stars

I use highlighters a lot in my studies and loved the colours of theses pens. It makes a change to have so many different colours in the pack. The colours are just light enough to highlight a word without blocking it out completely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant pens

5 stars

I love these highlighters. The colours are really bright and vivid and can make anything you want to stand right out. Some highlighters go through the paper on the other side but these didn't. These are now my first choice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent results

5 stars

Theses pen was just what my daughter needed with her been a student so she can mark her own work and has found theses pens great ,she was very happy with the brightness of the colors not like the ones shes used before,so happy daughter = happy mum . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautifully Bright

5 stars

Tested these funky coloured briteliners. The colours got my attention straight away, They feel perfect to hold and they are beautifully bright with no pulling the ink when highlighting any text. I really enjoyed using these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bright colours

5 stars

A nice set of highlighters which are brightly coloured but not over powering. They don't seep through the page which is great as well. The added grip makes them easier to use and more comfortable to hold which is always great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

highlighters rainbow

5 stars

These highlighters comes in 5 fabulous colours yellow,pink,blue,green and orange perfect for any student or office work.Its chisel tip let you underline things with a small or a large line.The tip also doesn't dry up easily compare to cheaper versions so last longer and i also like the fact that it has a confortable grip which make a more enjoyable experience to use these highlighters.All in all i definitely recommend this product as it is a great addition to any stationery set. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great highlights

5 stars

I have tested these pens out and I have to say very comfortable in the hand. Nice choice of colours in pack. The only thing I noticed the tip is small. It would be better if you made it wider. The yellow is well bright to see with black text on white paper. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

