Gillette Blue 3 Disposable Razors 4 Pack

3(7)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Blue 3 Disposable Razors 4 Pack
£ 4.00
£1.00/each
  • A great shave is within your grasp with Gillette Blue3 men’s disposable razor. Featuring lubrastrip, 3 skin-sensing blades, an easy grip handle for great control and a 40° pivoting head which adjusts to the contours of your face.
  • 2x better rinsing vs. BlueII Plus
  • Men's Disposable Razor with long lasting chromium coated blades
  • 3 skin-sensing blades for a comfortable shave
  • Water-activated Lubrastrip provides smooth glide
  • 40° Pivoting head which adjusts to the contours of the face
  • Easy Grip handle for great manoeuvrability

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, BHT, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

The only Razor I&#39;ve used for 30 plus years!

5 stars

I absolutely &quot;Hate&quot; that lubricating slide sticky CR@P! And lately that&#39;s all I can find. If I wanted to put &quot;Goo&quot; on my face I would buy a can of it!&#10;Bring back the Non-Sticky Please!

Does what it says.

3 stars

These razors are great value for money.With some preparation, the closeness of the shave is as good as possible.

Worst razor ever!

1 stars

comparison to the Blue2 Slalom, no good, it feels a close shave, but constantly have to go over the same spot to get close, especially on the head. not good value for money, you get less shaves

stop keep trying to reinvent things.

1 stars

don't try to fix what ain't broke , this new blade just doesn't give a good shave, I go back to my old razor,

Absolutely terrible

1 stars

Undisputed worst blade ever. Worst I've used in 27 year of shaving. Please don't buy.

Close Shave...

5 stars

The very best of all disposables. When I first used one, it seemed the cut was so good it wasn't cutting at all, but it's just so smooth. Great Razor!

Simply the Best

5 stars

I have tried many different razors over the years from cheap to electric and I can honestly say Gillette Blue 3 are the best I have ever used. They give a perfect clean shaveand are a joy to use.

