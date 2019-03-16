Gillette Blue 3 Disposable Razors 4 Pack

The only Razor I've used for 30 plus years!
I absolutely "Hate" that lubricating slide sticky CR@P! And lately that's all I can find. If I wanted to put "Goo" on my face I would buy a can of it! Bring back the Non-Sticky Please!
Does what it says.
These razors are great value for money.With some preparation, the closeness of the shave is as good as possible.
Worst razor ever!
comparison to the Blue2 Slalom, no good, it feels a close shave, but constantly have to go over the same spot to get close, especially on the head. not good value for money, you get less shaves
stop keep trying to reinvent things.
don't try to fix what ain't broke , this new blade just doesn't give a good shave, I go back to my old razor,
Absolutely terrible
Undisputed worst blade ever. Worst I've used in 27 year of shaving. Please don't buy.
Close Shave...
The very best of all disposables. When I first used one, it seemed the cut was so good it wasn't cutting at all, but it's just so smooth. Great Razor!
Simply the Best
I have tried many different razors over the years from cheap to electric and I can honestly say Gillette Blue 3 are the best I have ever used. They give a perfect clean shaveand are a joy to use.