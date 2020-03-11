Gillette Mach3 Disposable Razors 3 Pack

Excellent!
Easy to use gets to the skin translator smooth shave that Mrs parts with a shaver don't lay flat
Excellent value for money . I always buy Gillette razors there the best on the market. Wouldn't use any other brand.
I like very much this product,i have at my home , its very good
AWSOME RAZORS
I love this product not just for my hubby but for my self too... Best razors and give the best shave. xx
Used for years, constantly high quality of product
Excelelnt blade versus others. Gives a good close shave.
good shaver and gel as been using it for along time on my face
I have always used Gillette products ever since I first had to produce a good clean shaven look when I served in the armed forces. I always had to turn out smartly dressed (booted &suited) as on leaving he forces and completing my working life as a top end sales representative. Now I'm in my retirement I still count on a great Gillette shave to start my day. So,to sum up... Gillette products...are the best..and can be relied on for continued quality and reliability.
Quality
Can't quite remember when I first used these blades Ten years ago maybe certainly feels like it and yes they still do the job for me. In fact recently I bought a new shaver turbo one of course as the last one died after 5 years certainly value for money. As for the blades always seem to get a good 5 shaves easy before I notice any difference.
one of the best i have used really good shave , easy and smooth on the skin