Galaxy Instant Hot Chocolate Drink 25G

Product Description
- Hot Chocolate Powdered Drink with Sugars and Sweetener.
- May settle in transit.
- Just add water
- Made with Galaxy® chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 25g
Information
Ingredients
Whey Permeate (Milk), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Lactose (Milk), Milk Chocolate (3.0%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings, Stabilisers (E412, E466, E340ii, E339ii, E452i), Low Sodium Salt (Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Sulphate), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (E471), Sweetener (E955)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Pour hot water over the chocolate powder, stir well and enjoy the silky smoothness.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 25g
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents
25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 25g + 200ml hot water
|/ (%*)
|Energy
|1636kJ
|418kJ
|(5%)
|-
|389kcal
|99kcal
|(5%)
|Fat
|8.9g
|2.2g
|(3%)
|of which saturates
|7.5g
|1.9g
|(10%)
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|18g
|(7%)
|of which sugars
|63g
|16g
|(18%)
|Protein
|5.0g
|1.3g
|(3%)
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.34g
|(6%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
