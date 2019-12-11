Galaxy Instant Hot Chocolate Drink 370G

Jar was only half full.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1636kJ
Whey Permeate (Milk), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Lactose (Milk), Milk Chocolate (3.0%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings, Stabilisers (E412, E466, E340ii, E339ii, E452i), Low Sodium Salt (Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Sulphate), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (E471), Sweetener (E955)
Store in a cool dry place.
Portions per pack: 14; Portion size: 25g
370g ℮
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 25g + 200ml hot water
|/ (%*)
|Energy
|1636kJ
|418kJ
|(5%)
|-
|389kcal
|99kcal
|(5%)
|Fat
|8.9g
|2.2g
|(3%)
|of which saturates
|7.5g
|1.9g
|(10%)
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|18g
|(7%)
|of which sugars
|63g
|16g
|(18%)
|Protein
|5.0g
|1.3g
|(3%)
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.34g
|(6%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
