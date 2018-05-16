Leerdammer Wedge 225G

Product Description
- Medium fat cheese made in Holland with pasteurised milk.
- www.leerdammer.co.uk/social-responsability
- Leerdammer® Natural Cheese Block is the natural Dutch cheese with a nutty and creamy taste.
- Our cheese is a delicious hard cheese perfect for sandwiches, cheeseboard or as a on-to-go cheese snack
- Free Grazing Promise
- At Leerdammer® we promise that:
- Our cows free-graze for at least 120 days a year, 6 hours a day
- We work with farmers to ensure the highest standards of animal welfare & reduce environmental impact
- Packaged under protective atmosphere.
- Natural dutch cheese with a nutty and creamy taste
- Naturally rich in calcium and protein
- Made from milk which comes from free-grazing cows
- Made with pasteurised milk, safe to eat whilst pregnant
- Suitable for vegetarians and lactose intolerants
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Salt, Lactic Ferments, Vegetarian Rennet
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +4°C and +8°C.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 7 portions
Name and address
- Bel UK Ltd,
- 160 London Road,
- Sevenoaks,
- Kent,
- TN13 2JA.
Return to
- UK Careline No: 0800 030 4605
- Ireland Careline No: 1800904000
- www.leerdammer.co.uk
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per portion (30 g)
|Energy
|1460 kJ/352 kcal
|438 kJ/106 kcal
|Fat
|27.5 g
|8.3 g
|- of which saturates
|18.5 g
|5.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|- of which sugars
|<0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|Protein
|26 g
|7.8 g
|Salt
|1.5 g
|0.45 g
|Calcium
|860mg (108%*)
|258mg (32%*)
|* Reference Intake
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 7 portions
|-
|-
