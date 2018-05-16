By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Leerdammer Wedge 225G

Leerdammer Wedge 225G
£ 2.20
£9.78/kg

Product Description

  • Medium fat cheese made in Holland with pasteurised milk.
  • www.leerdammer.co.uk/social-responsability
  • Leerdammer® Natural Cheese Block is the natural Dutch cheese with a nutty and creamy taste.
  • Our cheese is a delicious hard cheese perfect for sandwiches, cheeseboard or as a on-to-go cheese snack
  • Free Grazing Promise
  • At Leerdammer® we promise that:
  • Our cows free-graze for at least 120 days a year, 6 hours a day
  • We work with farmers to ensure the highest standards of animal welfare & reduce environmental impact
  • Packaged under protective atmosphere.
  • Natural dutch cheese with a nutty and creamy taste
  • Naturally rich in calcium and protein
  • Made from milk which comes from free-grazing cows
  • Made with pasteurised milk, safe to eat whilst pregnant
  • Suitable for vegetarians and lactose intolerants
  • Pack size: 225g
  • Naturally rich in calcium and protein

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Salt, Lactic Ferments, Vegetarian Rennet

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +4°C and +8°C.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 7 portions

Name and address

  • Bel UK Ltd,
  • 160 London Road,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • Kent,
  • TN13 2JA.

Return to

  • UK Careline No: 0800 030 4605
  • Ireland Careline No: 1800904000
  • www.leerdammer.co.uk

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper portion (30 g)
Energy 1460 kJ/352 kcal 438 kJ/106 kcal
Fat 27.5 g8.3 g
- of which saturates 18.5 g5.6 g
Carbohydrate <0.01 g<0.01 g
- of which sugars <0.01 g<0.01 g
Protein 26 g7.8 g
Salt 1.5 g0.45 g
Calcium 860mg (108%*)258mg (32%*)
* Reference Intake --
This pack contains approx. 7 portions--

