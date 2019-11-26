By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cofresh Crushed Frozen Garlic 400G

3.5(5)Write a review
Cofresh Crushed Frozen Garlic 400G
£ 1.10
£2.75/kg

Product Description

  • Crushed Garlic Cubes
  • Quality with a Difference!
  • The hard work stops here! With 100% natural crushed essential cooking ingredients from Cofresh, you can add as much or as little as you like to your cooking, whenever you want, with none of the time-consuming, messy, fiddling around.
  • It's simple! Less time peeling and chopping, less mess, and you always have the ingredients you need right at your fingertips. Now you can create fresh tasty home-cooked recipes without the fuss.
  • 1x 20g Cube = 4 Medium Size Cloves of Garlic
  • 1x Teaspoon is approximately 1 Clove of Garlic
  • 100% natural garlic in convenient cubes, ideal for cooking
  • No added colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

100% Garlic

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Produce of

Product of China

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply replace four cloves of garlic with one 20g dice of crushed ingredient.
  • Great for soups, toppings and sauces where flavour with no lumps is required.
  • Can be used directly from frozen or allow to defrost.

Number of uses

This pack contains about 20 servings

Importer address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 3, 39 Menzies Road,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 0JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Cofresh Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 3, 39 Menzies Road,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 0JL,
  • UK.
  • Email: sales@cofresh.com
  • Website: www.cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage 20g serving contains%RI* (%Reference Intakes per Serving)100g containsRI* for an average adult
Energy 125kJ623kJ8400kJ
-30kcal2%150kcal2000kcal
Fat 0.1g0%0.5g70g
Of which saturates 0.0g0%0.1g20g
Carbohydrates6.6g33.0g
Of which sugars 0.2g0%1.0g90g
Fibre 0.4g2.1g
Protein 1.3g6.4g
Salt 0.01g0%0.04g6g
This pack contains about 20 servings----
*RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - UK/EU Standards----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Handy Cubes

4 stars

Very handy cubes of garlic- tasty and good for all purposes. I find they are good for the slow cooker particularly and can be added to rice/pasta successfully. They don't take long to naturally defrost either if you just want a bit to spread on bread or something.

I highly recommend!

5 stars

This is product is so perfect for a busy mum like myself. The consistency is good, 1 cube should be enough per dish. Worth the money!

Very strong, but too large

2 stars

The garlic is good and strong, but the pack quantity and the blocks are too large. Each block is about a tablespoonful of crushed garlic - too much for a pan of bolognese to serve 4. Half the size would have been ok, but you can't break them up. It took too much space in the freezer, so I ended up chucking them. No vampires in my wheelie bin - it smelled for days!

tasted funny not lie garlic at all

1 stars

tasted funny not lie garlic at all

A fantastic must for your cooking, we use loads

5 stars

A fantastic must for your cooking, we use loads

Usually bought next

Tesco Chopped Ginger 75G

£ 1.50
£20.00/kg

Cofresh Ginger Garlic Cubes 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Tesco Frozen Diced Onions 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here