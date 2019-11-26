Cofresh Crushed Frozen Garlic 400G

Handy Cubes
Very handy cubes of garlic- tasty and good for all purposes. I find they are good for the slow cooker particularly and can be added to rice/pasta successfully. They don't take long to naturally defrost either if you just want a bit to spread on bread or something.
I highly recommend!
This is product is so perfect for a busy mum like myself. The consistency is good, 1 cube should be enough per dish. Worth the money!
Very strong, but too large
The garlic is good and strong, but the pack quantity and the blocks are too large. Each block is about a tablespoonful of crushed garlic - too much for a pan of bolognese to serve 4. Half the size would have been ok, but you can't break them up. It took too much space in the freezer, so I ended up chucking them. No vampires in my wheelie bin - it smelled for days!
tasted funny not lie garlic at all
tasted funny not lie garlic at all
A fantastic must for your cooking, we use loads
A fantastic must for your cooking, we use loads