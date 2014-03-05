Wellkid Baby And Infant 150Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Vitamin & mineral supplement liquid with malt extract for infants and young children
- 14 vitamins & minerals
- Baby and infant syrup
- Great tasting liquid
- Food Supplement
- UK's no 1 for babies*
- No other supplement for babies and young children provides such a comprehensive combination of 14 vitamins and minerals, plus Swiss Alpine Malt.
- UK Department of Health Recommends 1 that all children from six months to five years are given a daily supplement that contains vitamins A, C and D.
- Source: NHS Choices
- Nutritional support for infants
- During their early years, children's nutritional requirements are particularly high.
- Wellbaby Multi-vitamin Liquid is a unique, carefully balanced formula, developed by Vitabiotics' nutritional experts.
- Wellbaby Multi-vitamin Liquid includes:
- Vitamins A, C and D as recommended by the UK Department of Health. 1
- Vitamin D which is present in the preferred D3 form, as found in the body. Provides the recommended level of 10μg vitamin D. 2
- Vitamin D which is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. It also contributes to their normal immune system function.
- Iron which contributes to normal cognitive development of children.
- 1 Unless they are drinking 500ml (or approx. 1 pint) or more of infant formula a day, as infant formula has vitamins added to it.
- 2 UK Department of Health vitamin D recommendation: 8.5-10μg from birth to 1 year. 10μg from 1 to 4 years.
- Also available for older children
- Wellkid® Smart Chewable Tablets
- A great tasting natural fruit flavour multi-vitamin formula 4 to 12 years olds.
- Wellkid® Calcium Liquid
- Liquid calcium with vitamin D, magnesium and zinc for 4 to 12 year olds.
- About Vitabiotics
- Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 45 year ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition.
- Prof. Arnold Beckett
- OBE, PhD, DSc
- (1920-2010)
- Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years
- Professor Emeritus, University of London
- Wellbaby is not tested on animals
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- Vitamin D supports growth & development of bone in children
- Carefully balanced multi-vitamin liquid ideal for infants and young children
- The Queens Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- No artificial sweeteners, colours or flavours
- No yeast
- No lactose
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
Purified Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Malt Extract (from Barley), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Ferric Ammonium Citrate, Thickening Agent: Xanthan Gum, Zinc Sulphate, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Olive Oil, Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Pantothenic Acid (D-Panthenol), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid (as Monohydrate) & Sodium Hydroxide, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Hydrochloride), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCl), Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A Palmitate (Anti-Oxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.Keep tightly closed. Store in fridge after opening and use within 8 to 10 weeks. For Best Before End date, see base of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Use spoon to measure liquid, then mix into your baby's usual milk or water
- 6 months to 4 years:
- 5ml daily (1 teaspoonful)
- Measuring spoon included
- For children aged 3-4 years, the amount may be administered directly from spoon if desired.
- Do not exceed the recommended intake. Wellbaby Liquid may be given immediately before feeding so any residual liquid is washed off teeth and gums. Wash and dry the spoon thoroughly after use (do not use in a steam steriliser or dishwasher). This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellbaby supplements and multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
- Shake well before use
- To open bottle, press & turn child proof cap.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- Contains no colourants of any kind. Some natural change in the liquid colour may occur after opening due to the iron content. Any spillage should be wiped off the skin. Avoid contact with clothing and fabrics which may stain.
- Food supplements must not replace a varied balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if your child is under medical supervision, has epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffers from food allergies or is allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Any spillage should be wiped off the skin. Those with particular sensitivity may in rare cases experience mild, temporary redness of the skin; if this occurs, a s a precaution you should discontinue further use.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
- Do not use if the bottle seal is broken on purchase.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Return to
- For further information contact:
Lower age limit
6 Months
Upper age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 5ml
|% EC NRV†
|Vitamin A (443 IU)
|133 µg RE
|17
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|5 mg α-TE
|42
|Vitamin C
|30 mg
|38
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.5 mg
|45
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.8 mg
|57
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|6 mg NE
|38
|Vitamin B6
|0.5 mg
|36
|Folic Acid
|80 µg
|40
|Vitamin B12
|1 µg
|40
|Pantothenic Acid
|2 mg
|33
|Iron
|4 mg
|29
|Zinc
|2.5 mg
|25
|Copper
|150 µg
|15
|Malt Extract
|500 mg
|-
|†NRV = Nutrient Reference Value, µg = microgram, mg = milligram, IU = International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
Contains no colourants of any kind. Some natural change in the liquid colour may occur after opening due to the iron content. Any spillage should be wiped off the skin. Avoid contact with clothing and fabrics which may stain. Food supplements must not replace a varied balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if your child is under medical supervision, has epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffers from food allergies or is allergic to any of the ingredients. Any spillage should be wiped off the skin. Those with particular sensitivity may in rare cases experience mild, temporary redness of the skin; if this occurs, a s a precaution you should discontinue further use. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. Do not use if the bottle seal is broken on purchase.
