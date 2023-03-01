We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Immunace. 30S

Immunace. 30S

5(1)
Vegetarian

One-a-day micronutrient tablets with amino acidsSupports health and vitalityImmune supportNormal blood formation
Advanced micronutrients with vitamin C, zinc & selenium which contribute to normal function of the immune systemContains Vitamin D (400 IU, 10μg)**The UK Department of Health recommends that everyone should consider taking a supplement containing Vit. D.Nutritional Support for your Immune SystemImmunace® has been developed by Vitabiotics' experts to give you advanced nutritional support for all-round health and vitality, as well as specific nutrients to help support normal function of the immune system.- Vitamin D, Zinc & Selenium contribute to the normal function of the immune system, plus folate which contributes to normal blood formation.- Vitamins C & E contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Immunace® provides a daily source of vitamin C which is not produced or stored by the body.- Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal skin and mucous membranes.
International Patent Granted
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded 50 years ago.
With selenium, vit. D3, C, E, bioflavonoids, amino acids, minerals and zincFrom the UK's No 1 Vitabiotics Supplement RangeThe Queen's Awards 4 Times WinnerBritain's no. 1 supplementsNo Lactose or YeastNo Artificial Colours or PreservativesImmunace is Not Tested on AnimalsGluten FreeVegetarian Friendly
Vitamin D, Zinc & Selenium contribute to the normal function of the immune system, plus folate which contributes to normal blood formationVitamins C & E contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stressVitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal skin and mucous membranes

Ingredients

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose]), Magnesium Hydroxide, Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate [Carriers: Silicon Dioxide, Purified Talc.]), Bulking Agents: Dibasic Calcium Phosphate & Microcrystalline Cellulose, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Ethyl Cellulose, Propylene Glycol, Purified Talc, Colours: Titanium Dioxide & Iron Oxides), L-Cysteine, L-Carnitine Tartrate, Zinc Sulphate, Polyvinylpyrrolidone, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Niacin (Nicotinamide), Anti-Caking Agents: Purified Talc, Magnesium Stearate & Silicon Dioxide, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Ferrous Fumarate, Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Betacarotene (Carriers: Potato Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin A (Acetate [Carriers: Gum Acacia, Starch, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol, Sucrose & Tricalcium Phosphate]), Riboflavin, Ethyl Cellulose, Potato Starch, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carrier: Dicalcium Phosphate]), Vitamin K1 (Carriers: Gum Acacia, Glucose Syrup, Tricalcium Phosphate), Copper Sulphate, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Medium Chain Triglycerides, Colloidal Silica, Purified Talc, Maltodextrin, Butylated Hydroxyanisole & Ethylcellulose]), Chromium Trichloride, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Potassium Iodide

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts.

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsOne Tablet Per Day with Your Main Meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink.Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Only to be taken on a full stomach. Can be continued for as long as required.This comprehensive formula replaces other Immunace® multivitamins.There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From PreservativesFree From Yeast

