E45 Itch Relief 500Ml

Product Description
- Itch Relief Cream
- Urea, Lauromacrogols
- Dual action treatment for itching & skin irritation caused by:
- Dry skin conditions, Eczema, Itchy dermatitis, Pruritus, Scaling skin conditions
- What E45 Itch Relief Cream is used for: E45 Itch Relief Cream contains an anti-itch ingredient, Lauromacrogols, which treats and soothes the itch caused by eczema, dermatitis, pruritus and other dry skin conditions. Formulated with Urea, a moisturiser found naturally within the skin, E45 Itch Relief Cream is non-greasy, moisturising and will soothe your skin and leave it feeling calm and comfortable.
- Also available in 50g and 100g.
- Perfume free
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
E45 Itch Relief Cream is a White Cream containing Lauromacrogols 3.0% w/w and Urea 5.0% w/w as active ingredients, And also Dimeticone, Phenyl Dimeticone, Liquid Paraffin, Cetyl Palmitate, Stearic Palmitic Acid, Octyldodecanol, Glycerol, Polysorbate, Carbomer, Trometamol, Benzyl Alcohol, Purified Water
Storage
Store below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Before You Use E45 Itch Relief Cream:
- Use this medicine only on your skin. For adults, the elderly, children and infants over the age of 1 month. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Do not use in acutely red, oozed, infected or inflamed skin. Do not use on the breasts immediately prior to breastfeeding.
- How to use E45 Itch Relief Cream:
- Twist pump to open position. Depress pump to dispense cream. Twist back to lock. Apply to the affected skin 2 times daily. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. Each use of the pump dispenses approx 4g of cream.
Warnings
- Possible Side Effects: E45 Itch Relief Cream is usually well tolerated, however side effects may occur which can include a burning sensation, redness, itching or pus. May cause irritation if applied to broken or inflamed skin. If you suspect an allergic reaction or if anything unusual happens, stop using the product. If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed above. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: “http://www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard”. By reporting side effects, you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- MA holder:
- Crookes Healthcare Ltd,
- NG2 3AA,
- UK.
- Manufacturer:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
Net Contents
500g ℮
Safety information
