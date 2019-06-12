Tesco Tex Mex Sweet Sticky Bbq Ribs 500G

Horrible
These were a serious let down. Despite following the cooking instructions to the letter they were still quite chewy and anything but "melt in your mouth" tender. The sauce was insipid and had no real flavour, really disappointed with these.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 916kJ / 220kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork Ribs (80%), Water, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 190oC /Fan 170oC / Gas 5 25-30 minutes Decant contents of pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil cover and cook for a further 5 to 10 minutes.
Barbeque
Instructions: Heat as per oven instructions. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Place ribs on the barbecue for 2-3 minutes, turning frequently to avoid burning. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving, particularly when using a charcoal barbecue.
Produced in Republic of Ireland, using pork from the EU
2 Servings
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|916kJ / 220kcal
|1447kJ / 347kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|22.8g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|8.7g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|8.2g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|8.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|17.1g
|27.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Warning: This product will contain bones.Take care when uncovering dish as product will be very hot and hot steam may escape.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like you
These were a serious let down. Despite following the cooking instructions to the letter they were still quite chewy and anything but "melt in your mouth" tender. The sauce was insipid and had no real flavour, really disappointed with these.