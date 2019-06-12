By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tex Mex Sweet Sticky Bbq Ribs 500G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Tex Mex Sweet Sticky Bbq Ribs 500G
£ 4.00
£8.00/kg
1/2 of a typical pack
  • Energy1447kJ 347kcal
    17%
  • Fat22.8g
    33%
  • Saturates8.7g
    44%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 916kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked pork rib rack in a sweet barbecue flavour sauce.
  • Slow cooked pork loin ribs marinated in a smoky, sweet and spicy barbecue sauce for a melt in the mouth experience.
  • FOP: Marinated pork ribs slow cooked for meat that falls off the bone BOP: Our chefs have been inspired by the flavours of Southern America and Mexico to create this collection of fusion Tex Mex favourites.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Ribs (80%), Water, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190oC /Fan 170oC / Gas 5 25-30 minutes Decant contents of pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil cover and cook for a further 5 to 10 minutes.

Barbeque
Instructions: Heat as per oven instructions. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Place ribs on the barbecue for 2-3 minutes, turning frequently to avoid burning. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving, particularly when using a charcoal barbecue.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product will contain bones.Take care when uncovering dish as product will be very hot and hot steam may escape.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy916kJ / 220kcal1447kJ / 347kcal
Fat14.4g22.8g
Saturates5.5g8.7g
Carbohydrate5.2g8.2g
Sugars5.1g8.1g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein17.1g27.0g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: This product will contain bones.Take care when uncovering dish as product will be very hot and hot steam may escape.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible

1 stars

These were a serious let down. Despite following the cooking instructions to the letter they were still quite chewy and anything but "melt in your mouth" tender. The sauce was insipid and had no real flavour, really disappointed with these.

Usually bought next

Tesco Sweetcorn Cobettes 4 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Tesco Ready To Eat Bbq Roast Chicken Wings 525G

£ 3.15
£0.60/100g

Tesco Coleslaw 300G

£ 0.79
£0.26/100g

Tesco Supersweet Mini Corn On The Cob 875G

£ 1.50
£1.72/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here