By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hp 350/351 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge

4.5(72)Write a review
Hp 350/351 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 46.50
£46.50/each
  • HP 350/351 Combo-pack Inkjet Print Cartridges reduce printing costs and save time. Get all the black and tri-colour ink you need to print brilliant, long-lasting photos and graphics, and professional-looking documents with laser-quality black text. Compatible with HP Deskjet D4260 and D4360 Printers, HP Photosmart D5360 Printer, HP Photosmart C4200, C4300, C4400, C4500 and C5200 All-in-One Printer series, HP Officejet J5700 and J6400 All-in-One Printer series.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

72 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

quality Ink fast service

5 stars

First time buying ink online so hesitant wasn't the real deal. However quality ink. Does the job and much cheaper than high street.

Great value

4 stars

Bought this a couple of weeks ago great value for money

Convenient Value

3 stars

I'm happy that I purchased this from as its not a cheap product. There are others out there on the market of a similar price, but they are usually unbranded or refilled. I wanted a hp branded product to have peace of mind for the quality and delivery. Tesco was the only known store listed and i was able to collect it conveniently from my closest store.

Fast delivery to store. Competitive price.

5 stars

After comparing printer cartridge prices Tesco proved to be the most competitive. The order was delivered to the store very quickly. A fast and efficient transaction.

Quicker than the A company

5 stars

Decent price and no need for postage charges prime service indeed

Great Price for genuine HP cartridges

5 stars

This is the best price for the product I have found anywhere. So well done, Tesco.

very best for HP printers

5 stars

always buy the best for printing and use the same make as printer

Potential best seller !

5 stars

Nothing can be more annoying than printing off pages of a potential best seller and running out of printer inks, Following an urgent on- line order I was able to 'click and collect' my very good value inks, from my very local, TESCO DIRECT'.As a silver surfer I can only hope !!

Great price

5 stars

I needed this ink for my printer and Tesco was selling it at the best price. I had it delivered to my local Metro for convenience.

Just what I ordered

5 stars

I purchased the HP 350 Black/351 Tri-colour Original Ink Cartridges for the HP Photo Copier/Scanner. Best price and easy to order and collect at TESCO direct.

1-10 of 72 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here