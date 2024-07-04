Kelloggs Rice Krispie Squares Chocolate 8X36g

Chocolate Flavoured Rice Cereal Bar with Milk Chocolate Chunks.

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Delightfully Chocolatey snack bars are Rice Krispies cereal combined with a chocolate-flavoured coating, milk chocolate chunks & drizzle that packs yummy tastes and textures in every bite.

- Rice Krispies cereal combined with a chocolate-flavoured coating, milk chocolate chunks & drizzle that packs yummy tastes and textures in every bite. - A uniquely crispy, chewy, gooey snacking experience. - Try the full tasty range of Rice Krispies Squares flavours: Chewy-Tastic Marshmallow, Delightfully Chocolatey, Curious Caramel & Chocolate, Chocolatey Orange Flavour, Cookies and Cream Flavour, Mint Choc Shake Flavour. - Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Delightfully Chocolatey snack bars contain 8 bars per pack. - Try Rice Krispies Squares Delightfully Chocolatey snack bars today.

Pack size: 288G

Ingredients

Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal (27%) (Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Chocolate Flavour Coating (17%) (Sugar, Vegetable Oil {Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed} in Varying Proportions, Milk Whey Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chunks (5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Beef Gealtin, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (E472e, E472a), Antioxidant (E320)

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

8 x 36g ℮