Aveeno Skin Relief Moistng. Lotion

Silk skin 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 25th February 2020 I don't have sensitive or very dry skin, but I like to give a boost of moisture to my skin. In my country has not Aveeno, so I discovered it just few months ago. My skin never was so silk, moisturised and beauty like now. My boyfriend said it's the most soft skin he ever saw. I'm very impressed and satisfying with this product!

Really Love This Product! 4 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 9th January 2020 I've always had sensitive skin but this product calms down any irritations I may have had and whilst using it they haven't come back. I also bought some for my dad as the sensitive skin is in the genes and he's just asked me to get him some more as he's so impressed! However, my only gripe really is the packaging. I feel like I'm wasting some of the product as even though I can see some in the bottom I can't get it out even after taking the top off and leaving it upside down. Also, can you please address the plastic issue!!!! Thinking of giving something more eco friendly a try instead.

Changed my life. No exaggeration!!! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 19th November 2019 Nothing has ever worked on my skin, I’ve tried different ones in the range, this one is THE best, I apply it every day after I’ve had a shower & dried off. My partner has really bad dry skin on his face and finally listened to me & tried this.. after 2 years of it on his face, it’s gone! We keep 4 bottles on the go at once, all around the house so we’ve always got it to hand, we even have one in the car!

Transforms dry skin 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 31st May 2019 My skin (especially my hands) have been extremely dry and sore for as long as I can remember. After just a couple of applications Aveeno has transformed my hands and skin. The results have been long lasting. I will only use Aveeno going forward.

Amazing product 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 26th June 2018 Love it!!! Works on red patchy sore dry skin and even pon flicks. Best moisturising cream by far.

Changed my life! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 25th April 2018 I have suffered with a severe skin condition on my hands and feet for 9 years and have tried several steroids and moisturisers with no improvement. Within days of using this cream my skin was better than it has ever been! I can now walk normally and don't need to worry about the shoes I wear or who is staring at my hands. This cream has changed my life!

Life changer!!!!!!’ 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 16th April 2018 I’ve suffered with problematic skin throughtout the duration of my younger and teenage years. After countless trips to the doctors and numerous thick, oily creams as well as hydrocortisone, i lost hope until my Mum did some research. Upon purchasing this cream my skin has gone from flaky and irritated to smooth, even and hydrated!!! It really has been a life changer! For extremely dry/problematic skin i’d definitely recommend this cream over Aveeno’s other cream (which has a green band rather than navy blue), as this one seems to provide the skin with so much more hydration. Thank you for such an amazing product!!!

Great for problem skin! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 1st April 2018 I was a little skeptical at first as I had previously tried the original aveeno cream and not liked the sticky texture. However I thought I'd give the skin relief a shot as I have suffered with facial acne, scarring and dry scaly patches for 18 plus years and have pretty much tried everything up to this point. After a couple of weeks I will definitely continue using this cream. My skin hasn't completely healed but it's looking the best it has in years by far. Dryness has almost completely gone and a lot of the redness I had on my cheeks and chin. I would point out that it does seem as though some people can be sensitive/allergic to some of the ingredients as someone I work with also tried it and had an almost immediate reaction and had to stop using it. Seems to agree with my skin though so give it a go.

Rash! 1 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 20th March 2018 My Mum bought the Skin Relief Nourishing Lotion with Shea Butter and after using it only twice her whole body came up in a rash. After thinking maybe she was just allergic to it she gave it to me to try and I to came up in a rash all over my face, neck, chest and arms after applying the tiniest amount on a patch of my skin. its been over a week for me and two for my mum and the rash is only just going. May have been a bad batch I don't know but will definitely not be buying again and I have heard such good things about this product