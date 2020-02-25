By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aveeno Skin Relief Moistng. Lotion

4.5(37)Write a review
image 1 of Aveeno Skin Relief Moistng. Lotion
£ 4.99
£2.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Visit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
  • Pre-Biotic Triple Oat Complex* + Shea Butter
  • AVEENO® Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion, with a rich, fast absorbing and non-greasy formula. Clinically proven to moisture and effectively soothe very dry, irritable or sensitive skin. Even suitable for diabetic's rough, dry skin. Formulated with pre-biotic triple oat complex* (oat flour + oat extract + oat oil), it helps to improve the balance of the skin's natural microbiome. Leaving skin more resilient and healthy looking from day 1.
  • *In vitro test
  • AVEENO® harnesses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced.
  • Help heals very dry skin
  • Clinically proven to restore the skin's barrier
  • Soothes and moisturises very dry and irritable skin
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Unscented
  • High tolerance formula
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-001331], Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Avena Sativa Kernel Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Steareth-20, Sodium Chloride, BHT, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Start with AVEENO® Skin Relief Moisturising Body Wash to gently cleanse sensitive, irritable and very dry skin.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Do not apply on wounded skin.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson 2018,
  • Sante Beaute France,
  • Campus de Maigremont 27100,
  • Val de Reuil,
  • France.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Foundation Park,
  • Roxborough Way,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline 0808 238 9998

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Do not apply on wounded skin.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

37 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Silk skin

5 stars

I don't have sensitive or very dry skin, but I like to give a boost of moisture to my skin. In my country has not Aveeno, so I discovered it just few months ago. My skin never was so silk, moisturised and beauty like now. My boyfriend said it's the most soft skin he ever saw. I'm very impressed and satisfying with this product!

Really Love This Product!

4 stars

I've always had sensitive skin but this product calms down any irritations I may have had and whilst using it they haven't come back. I also bought some for my dad as the sensitive skin is in the genes and he's just asked me to get him some more as he's so impressed! However, my only gripe really is the packaging. I feel like I'm wasting some of the product as even though I can see some in the bottom I can't get it out even after taking the top off and leaving it upside down. Also, can you please address the plastic issue!!!! Thinking of giving something more eco friendly a try instead.

Changed my life. No exaggeration!!!

5 stars

Nothing has ever worked on my skin, I’ve tried different ones in the range, this one is THE best, I apply it every day after I’ve had a shower & dried off. My partner has really bad dry skin on his face and finally listened to me & tried this.. after 2 years of it on his face, it’s gone! We keep 4 bottles on the go at once, all around the house so we’ve always got it to hand, we even have one in the car!

Transforms dry skin

5 stars

My skin (especially my hands) have been extremely dry and sore for as long as I can remember. After just a couple of applications Aveeno has transformed my hands and skin. The results have been long lasting. I will only use Aveeno going forward.

Amazing product

5 stars

Love it!!! Works on red patchy sore dry skin and even pon flicks. Best moisturising cream by far.

Changed my life!

5 stars

I have suffered with a severe skin condition on my hands and feet for 9 years and have tried several steroids and moisturisers with no improvement. Within days of using this cream my skin was better than it has ever been! I can now walk normally and don't need to worry about the shoes I wear or who is staring at my hands. This cream has changed my life!

Life changer!!!!!!’

5 stars

I’ve suffered with problematic skin throughtout the duration of my younger and teenage years. After countless trips to the doctors and numerous thick, oily creams as well as hydrocortisone, i lost hope until my Mum did some research. Upon purchasing this cream my skin has gone from flaky and irritated to smooth, even and hydrated!!! It really has been a life changer! For extremely dry/problematic skin i’d definitely recommend this cream over Aveeno’s other cream (which has a green band rather than navy blue), as this one seems to provide the skin with so much more hydration. Thank you for such an amazing product!!!

Great for problem skin!

5 stars

I was a little skeptical at first as I had previously tried the original aveeno cream and not liked the sticky texture. However I thought I'd give the skin relief a shot as I have suffered with facial acne, scarring and dry scaly patches for 18 plus years and have pretty much tried everything up to this point. After a couple of weeks I will definitely continue using this cream. My skin hasn't completely healed but it's looking the best it has in years by far. Dryness has almost completely gone and a lot of the redness I had on my cheeks and chin. I would point out that it does seem as though some people can be sensitive/allergic to some of the ingredients as someone I work with also tried it and had an almost immediate reaction and had to stop using it. Seems to agree with my skin though so give it a go.

Rash!

1 stars

My Mum bought the Skin Relief Nourishing Lotion with Shea Butter and after using it only twice her whole body came up in a rash. After thinking maybe she was just allergic to it she gave it to me to try and I to came up in a rash all over my face, neck, chest and arms after applying the tiniest amount on a patch of my skin. its been over a week for me and two for my mum and the rash is only just going. May have been a bad batch I don't know but will definitely not be buying again and I have heard such good things about this product

Best moisturiser ever!

5 stars

I use this just for my feet as they were very dry, they now are fabulous, no dryness at all. I also used it on holiday instead of aftersun and my skin didn't peel once. I have just purchased the shampoo as I have noticed my scalp gets very dry now I’m getting older. I haven’t used it yet, but am confident that it will be as good as all Aveeno products.

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

