Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body LotionFragrance Free 200ml

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body LotionFragrance Free 200ml
48h* moisturisationFormulated for sensitive skinAveeno® Daily Moisturising Body Lotion, Unscented is designed to nourish and help prevent dry skin. Is clinically proven to hydrate for 48h*, leaving skin feeling soothed and comfortable.Care for SkinFormula with Nourishing Oat & Rich Emollients helps to strengthen the skin's natural barrier to help protect the skin against external aggressors and water loss.- Clinically proven suitable for dry, sensitive skin- Non-greasy- Fast absorbing- Vegan formula**- Hypoallergenic***Aveeno colloidal oat is 100% pure, non-GMO and purposefully sourced.*after 4 weeks continuous use** formula does not contain animal derived ingredients*** formulated to minimise the risk of allergies
© 2022
Dermatologist TestedNourishes & protects normal to dry skinClinically proven instant & long-lasting hydrationHelps replenish skin's natural moistureWith nourishing oat
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Petrolatum, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Caprylyl Glycol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Chloride, Tocopherol

Net Contents

200ml ℮

