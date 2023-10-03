Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body LotionFragrance Free 200ml

Formula with Nourishing Oat & Rich Emollients helps to strengthen the skin's natural barrier to help protect the skin against external aggressors and water loss.

48h* moisturisation Formulated for sensitive skin Aveeno® Daily Moisturising Body Lotion, Unscented is designed to nourish and help prevent dry skin. Is clinically proven to hydrate for 48h*, leaving skin feeling soothed and comfortable. Care for Skin Formula with Nourishing Oat & Rich Emollients helps to strengthen the skin's natural barrier to help protect the skin against external aggressors and water loss. - Clinically proven suitable for dry, sensitive skin - Non-greasy - Fast absorbing - Vegan formula** - Hypoallergenic*** Aveeno colloidal oat is 100% pure, non-GMO and purposefully sourced. *after 4 weeks continuous use ** formula does not contain animal derived ingredients *** formulated to minimise the risk of allergies

