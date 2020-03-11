By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion 300Ml

4.5(3041)Write a review
image 1 of Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion 300Ml
£ 4.66
£1.56/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Visit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
  • Pre-Biotic Colloidal Oatmeal*
  • AVEENO® Daily Moisturising Body Lotion with a clinically proven and fast absorbing formula that locks in moisture to help protect and nourish normal to dry skin. Formulated with pre-biotic colloidal oatmeal*, it preserves the skin's natural microbiome for healthy looking and more resilient skin from the first use.
  • *In vitro test
  • AVEENO® harnesses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced.
  • Nourishes normal to dry skin
  • Clinically proven to moisturise for 24 hours
  • Helps reinforce the skin's natural barrier
  • Unscented
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

[FPT0574], Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Paraffin, Cera Microcristallina, Sodium Chloride, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Start your routine with AVEENO® Daily Moisturising Body Wash for beautifully soft, healthy looking skin.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson 2019,
  • Sante Beaute France,
  • Campus de Maigremont 27100,
  • Val de Reuil,
  • France.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Foundation Park,
  • Roxborough Way,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline 0808 238 9998

Net Contents

300ml ℮

3041 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Best I’ve tried

5 stars

Subtly fragranced. Instant and long lasting Relief from dry skin.

Soft skin.

5 stars

My skin never was so moisturised and soft as now, I tried all sort of body lotions, but Aveeno is definitely the best. I don't have sensitive skin, but I like to use this lotion cause it's improve my skin's beauty. In my country have not Aveeno, so I discovered it few months ago.

Amazing for dry skin

5 stars

This is an outstanding product. It is quickly absorbed by your skin, leaving you free of dry skin. If you have dry hands after you have a shower, I highly recommend!

Completely cleared my skin

5 stars

I am 32 and have been using aveeno products for 10 years now. I had really bad skin from I was a baby and this was the only thing that worked to completely clear it. Amazing products, I use the bath and shower oil and the lotion for my body and the cream for my face. Thank you Aveeno!

Fantastic hand and face cream

5 stars

I use Aveeno every day keeps my face moisturised all day long - only face cream I use these days even buy it when its not on offer so must be good :)

Hoping for smoothness

2 stars

the dispenser of the last bottle I ordered didn't work which made the duration of its use annoying; I'm hoping the next one you provide me with will be in expected working condition

Amazing

5 stars

I remember my skin used to be horrible! I was scared to show my skin and always hid in public because of my skin and sensitive skin. I tried about 10 different products for my skin. Nothing helped. Some made it even worse. Me and my mom discovered the lotion and immediately tried it out. We could see the effects after just one use. 2 years later my skin is so much better and I'm now proud of my skin (although a teenager always has to go through acne.) Thank you Aveeno. Use this product it's worth the money.)

Works really well

4 stars

The product is great, I used it after my shower every other day and it left my skin feeling super soft! It's a little sticker at first but doesn't take too long to dry. I'm not too keen on the scent but it's not unpleasant. My skin is really soft though so I'm happy with this product and would recommend it.

Super, but a little pricey

4 stars

I love this cream, as I tried the free sample before purchasing. As a student I find that it can often be somewhat expensive, but you get what you paid for. It absorbs well and you don't have to use a lot of it to get good results. My skin is prone to flaking on the ankles, palms and face; and before I've tried applying coconut oil. I prefer this lotion however, as it is a lightweight and non greasy alternative with the same, if not better results as the coconut oil which I've used in the past. The small size lasts me a while: if you apply too much or do not massage into the skin it can flake off. I highly recommend this product, and advise applying to large areas around the affected skin after a shower for the best results, and again to the especially sensitive areas and face in the morning.

It leaves skin super soft

5 stars

Very lovely product obsournes in lovely to the skin. Leaving it feel soft and fresh

1-10 of 3041 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

