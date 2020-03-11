Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion 300Ml

Best I’ve tried
Subtly fragranced. Instant and long lasting Relief from dry skin.
Soft skin.
My skin never was so moisturised and soft as now, I tried all sort of body lotions, but Aveeno is definitely the best. I don't have sensitive skin, but I like to use this lotion cause it's improve my skin's beauty. In my country have not Aveeno, so I discovered it few months ago.
Amazing for dry skin
This is an outstanding product. It is quickly absorbed by your skin, leaving you free of dry skin. If you have dry hands after you have a shower, I highly recommend!
Completely cleared my skin
I am 32 and have been using aveeno products for 10 years now. I had really bad skin from I was a baby and this was the only thing that worked to completely clear it. Amazing products, I use the bath and shower oil and the lotion for my body and the cream for my face. Thank you Aveeno!
Fantastic hand and face cream
I use Aveeno every day keeps my face moisturised all day long - only face cream I use these days even buy it when its not on offer so must be good :)
Hoping for smoothness
the dispenser of the last bottle I ordered didn't work which made the duration of its use annoying; I'm hoping the next one you provide me with will be in expected working condition
Amazing
I remember my skin used to be horrible! I was scared to show my skin and always hid in public because of my skin and sensitive skin. I tried about 10 different products for my skin. Nothing helped. Some made it even worse. Me and my mom discovered the lotion and immediately tried it out. We could see the effects after just one use. 2 years later my skin is so much better and I'm now proud of my skin (although a teenager always has to go through acne.) Thank you Aveeno. Use this product it's worth the money.)
Works really well
The product is great, I used it after my shower every other day and it left my skin feeling super soft! It's a little sticker at first but doesn't take too long to dry. I'm not too keen on the scent but it's not unpleasant. My skin is really soft though so I'm happy with this product and would recommend it.
Super, but a little pricey
I love this cream, as I tried the free sample before purchasing. As a student I find that it can often be somewhat expensive, but you get what you paid for. It absorbs well and you don't have to use a lot of it to get good results. My skin is prone to flaking on the ankles, palms and face; and before I've tried applying coconut oil. I prefer this lotion however, as it is a lightweight and non greasy alternative with the same, if not better results as the coconut oil which I've used in the past. The small size lasts me a while: if you apply too much or do not massage into the skin it can flake off. I highly recommend this product, and advise applying to large areas around the affected skin after a shower for the best results, and again to the especially sensitive areas and face in the morning.
It leaves skin super soft
Very lovely product obsournes in lovely to the skin. Leaving it feel soft and fresh