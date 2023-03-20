Gilberts Turkey Pastrami 142G

lovely and versatile
Turkey (90%), Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Black Pepper (1%), Caster Sugar, Onion Powder, Stabilisers (Sodium Di and Tri Phosphate), Ground White Pepper, Spice and Herb Extracts, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)
Keep refrigerated (0 to 5°C). Do not exceed use by date.Once opened, consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Use during first month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume immediately. Do not refreeze.
Microwave
Instructions: 800w
Remove from pack, and place contents on to a microwaveable dish. Cook on full power for 90 seconds. Cooking instructions are intended as a guide only.
Produced in the UK
142g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|459kJ/109kcal
|Fat:
|2.1g
|of which Saturates:
|0.6g
|Carbohydrates:
|2.0g
|of which Sugars:
|0.7g
|Protein:
|20.4g
|Salt:
|1.7g
