Gilberts Turkey Pastrami 142G

Product Description

  • Cooked and cured pieces of Turkey Breast meat coated with black peppers
  • Turkey breast is produced in the EU and Israel.
  • Produced in a protective atmosphere.
  • Delicious delicatessen foods
  • Delicious hot or cold
  • Ready to eat
  • Ideal for main meals, salads or sandwiches!
  • Halal - Consultations
  • Kosher - SKA, Under the Supervision of the Beth Din of the Federation of Synagogues
  • Pack size: 142G

Information

Ingredients

Turkey (90%), Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Black Pepper (1%), Caster Sugar, Onion Powder, Stabilisers (Sodium Di and Tri Phosphate), Ground White Pepper, Spice and Herb Extracts, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)

Allergy Information

  • Allergen information: None

Storage

Keep refrigerated (0 to 5°C). Do not exceed use by date.Once opened, consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Use during first month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume immediately. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800w
Remove from pack, and place contents on to a microwaveable dish. Cook on full power for 90 seconds. Cooking instructions are intended as a guide only.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited,
  • Kestrel House,
  • Mount Avenue,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK1 1LS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited,
  • Kestrel House,
  • Mount Avenue,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK1 1LS,
  • UK.
  • Customer careline: +44 (0) 1908 64 67 87 customersupport@gilbertskosherfoods.co.uk
  • www.gilbertskosherfoods.co.uk
  • Our guarantee: If you are not satisfied with this product, please return the label and receipt of purchase to Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited. Your statutory rights are unaffected.

Net Contents

142g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:459kJ/109kcal
Fat:2.1g
of which Saturates:0.6g
Carbohydrates:2.0g
of which Sugars: 0.7g
Protein:20.4g
Salt:1.7g
