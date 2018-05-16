Kinder Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Mini Eggs 75G

- Energy124 kJ 30 kcal1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Fine Milk Chocolate Covered Mini Eggs with a Milky Hazelnut Centre
- Perfect as a little treat
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (6.5%), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 29.5%, Total Cocoa constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% min., Milk Solids 22.5% min
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Number of uses
Pieces per pack = 15
Distributor address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us on 0044 330 0538943
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per piece 5g
|%RI* per piece
|Energy kJ/kcal
|2431/583
|124/30
|1%
|Fat g
|37.2
|1.9
|3%
|of which Saturates g
|22
|1.1
|6%
|Carbohydrates g
|52.4
|2.6
|1%
|of which Sugars g
|52.1
|2.6
|3%
|Protein g
|9
|0.5
|1%
|Salt g
|0.330
|0.017
|0%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
