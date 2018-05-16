By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kinder Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Mini Eggs 75G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kinder Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Mini Eggs 75G
£ 1.00
£1.34/100g
Per piece (5g)
  • Energy124 kJ 30 kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Fine Milk Chocolate Covered Mini Eggs with a Milky Hazelnut Centre
  • For more information visit: www.kinder.com
  • Perfect as a little treat
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (6.5%), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 29.5%, Total Cocoa constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% min., Milk Solids 22.5% min

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Number of uses

Pieces per pack = 15

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.
  • Contact us on 0044 330 0538943

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer piece 5g%RI* per piece
Energy kJ/kcal2431/583124/301%
Fat g37.21.93%
of which Saturates g221.16%
Carbohydrates g52.42.61%
of which Sugars g52.12.63%
Protein g90.51%
Salt g0.3300.0170%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Pieces per pack = 15---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Kinder Surprise Egg 3 X 20G

£ 2.10
£3.50/100g

Kinder Joy Egg 20G

£ 1.00
£5.00/100g

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 100G

£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G

£ 5.00
£5.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here