Kinder Surprise Easter Bunny 75G

Product Description
- Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining Containing Toy - Mainly in Kit Form
- More milk less cocoa
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetables Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 32% - total Cocoa constituents: 14.5%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Warnings
- WARNING.
- TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.
Distributor address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|2413 / 579 kJ/kcal
|Fat
|36.2 g
|of which saturates
|24.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|53.9 g
|of which sugars
|53.6 g
|Protein
|8.8 g
|Salt
|0.305 g
Safety information
WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.
