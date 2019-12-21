Shloer Rose 750Ml

Best non alcohol drink for me
I like shloer but rarely drink it until I discovered Rose shloer, and I absolutely love it. I don't drink alcohol anymore but I liked sparking Rose wine,, and this is actually far nicer. It's so refreshing and such a good alternative to alcohol, especially at xmas. I'm stocking up my fridge with it ready for other family and friends who don't drink alcohol either. I definitely Irecommend it. You should give it a try.
please cut out the sweeter out of this product. co
