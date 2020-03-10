By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Hayfever/Allergy Relief 14S

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Hayfever/Allergy Relief 14S
£ 1.80
£0.13/each
  • Tesco One a Day Hayfever & allergy 10mg tablets Loratadine
  • Hayfever Pet allergies Skin allergies Dust allergies
  • Carton - Tesco one a day hayfever and allergy 10mg tablets. Please read the enclosed leaflet before use. To relieve the symptoms of hayfever and other allergies such as rash, itching and urticaria (hives). Leaflet:- Front Left Side Of Leaflet - TESCO ONE A DAY HAYFEVER & ALLERGY 10MG TABLETS (Loratadine) PACKAGE LEAFLET: INFORMATION FOR THE USER Read all of this leaflet carefully because it contains important information for you. This medicine is available without prescription. However, you still need to take Loratadine carefully to get the best results from it. - Keep this leaflet. You may need to read it again. - Ask your pharmacist if you need more information or advice. - You must contact a doctor if your symptoms worsen or do not improve. - If any of the side effects gets serious, or if you notice any side effects not listed in this leaflet, please tell your doctor or pharmacist. In this leaflet: 1. What TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets are and what they are used for 2. Before you take TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets 3. How to take TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets 4. Possible side effects 5. How to store TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets 6. Further information 1. WHAT TESCO ONE A DAY HAYFEVER & ALLERGY 10MG TABLETS ARE AND WHAT THEY ARE USED FOR This medicine contains Loratadine which belongs to a group of medicines called antihistamines, which act to relieve the symptoms of allergies. It can be used to relieve the symptoms of sneezing, runny and itchy nose and eye irritation and other allergies such as pet and dust allergies. It can also be used to treat raised symptoms of urticaria which is often known as hives and nettle rash. 2. BEFORE YOU TAKE TESCO ONE A DAY HAYFEVER & ALLERGY 10MG TABLETS Do not take TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets: - If you are allergic to Loratadine or any of the other ingredients in these tablets (see "What is in TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets") Front Right Side of Leaflet - Take special care with TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets Consult your doctor before taking TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets if you - Have severe liver problems (you may need to take the medicine less often, see "How to take TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets") - Are having allergy tests, stop taking this medicine 48 hours before the test. Taking other medicines This medicine is not expected to affect any other medicines that you are taking. If you are unsure about interactions with any medicines, talk to your pharmacist. This includes medicines prescribed by your doctor and medicine you have bought for yourself, including herbal and homeopathic remedies. Pregnancy and breastfeeding The safe use of Loratadine during pregnancy has not been established. The use of Loratadine is therefore not recommended. Loratadine is excreted in breast milk, therefore is not recommended in breast-feeding women. Ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice before taking this medicine. Driving and using machines These tablets can cause some people to feel drowsy. If you are affected do not drive or operate machinery. Important information about some of the ingredients This medicine contains lactose, if you have been told by your doctor that you have an intolerance to some sugars talk to your doctor before taking this medicine. 3. HOW TO TAKE TESCO ONE A DAY HAYFEVER & ALLERGY 10MG TABLETS The following section contains instructions on how many tablets to take and when. Back left side of leaflet:- Do not exceed the stated dose below Age How many to take How often to take Adults and children of 12 years and over One tablet Once a day Children of 2 to 11 years who weigh MORE THAN 30kg One tablet Once a day Children of 2 to 11 years who weigh LESS THAN 30kg DO NOT GIVE this medicine to children over 2 years of age and who weigh less than 30kg. A syrup form of this medicine may be more suitable Do not give to children who weigh less than 30kg. Do not give to children under 2 years. If you have severe liver problems your doctor or pharmacist may advise you to take the recommended amount every other day. If this applies to you follow their instructions. - Swallow the tablet with a drink of water - Do not take more than the amount recommended above - If symptoms do not go away talk to your pharmacist or doctor If you take more TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets than you should If you take too many tablets by mistake contact your nearest hospital casualty department or tell your doctor immediately. Take your tablet pack with you. Symptoms of an overdose may include sleepiness, rapid heart beat and headache. 4. POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS Like all medicines, TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets can cause side effects, although not everyone gets them. If you get any of these serious side effects, stop taking the tablets. See a doctor at once - Difficulty in breathing, swelling of the face, neck, tongue or throat (these are severe allergic reactions) Back right side of leaflet:- These other side effects are less serious. If they bother you talk to a pharmacist: - Other allergic reactions such as skin rash, hair loss - Sleepiness, dizzy or exhausted, headaches, difficulty sleeping - Feeling sick, dry mouth, stomach pain, increased appetite - Rapid heart beat - Change in the way your liver works - For children of 2 to 11 years of age headaches, feeling exhausted or nervous were more common If any side effect becomes severe or you notice any side effect not listed here, please tell your pharmacist or doctor. 5. HOW TO STORE TESCO ONE A DAY HAYFEVER & ALLERGY 10MG TABLETS Check the expiry date printed on the label or side of the box. Do not use after the expiry date stated on the label. There are no special storage recommendations for Loratadine. However, do not store your medicine in a very damp or very hot place, such as the bathroom or kitchen. In case of any visible signs of deterioration, you should discard the package. Medicines should not be disposed of via waste water or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required. These measures help to protect the environment. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. 6. FURTHER INFORMATION What TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablets contain: Each TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablet contains 10mg of Loratadine. The other ingredients are: Lactose monohydrate, microcrystalline cellulose, maize starch, magnesium stearate. What TESCO One a Day Hayfever & Allergy 10mg tablet looks like and contents of the pack Each tablet is white round and flat with a scoreline. Packs are 30 and 60 tablets in blister packs in cartons. Marketing Authorisation Holder and manufacturer Relonchem Limited, Cheshire house, Gorsey Lane, Widnes, Cheshire WA8 0RP PL20395/0088 Tel: 0044 207 419 5043 Email: Info@relonchem.com Date Leaflet Approved: October 2013
  • © Tesco 2018. SC212616.

Information

Ingredients

Not applicable

Storage

Leaflet:- 5. HOW TO STORE TESCO ONE A DAY HAYFEVER & ALLERGY 10MG TABLETS Check the expiry date printed on the label or side of the box. Do not use after the expiry date stated on the label. There are no special storage recommendations for Loratadine. However, do not store your medicine in a very damp or very hot place, such as the bathroom or kitchen. In case of any visible signs of deterioration, you should discard the package. Medicines should not be disposed of via waste water or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required. These measures help to protect the environment. Keep out of the reach and sight of children.

Produce of

Produced in India, Packed in India

Preparation and Usage

  • - For oral use. - Adults and children 2 years of age and over, weighing more than 30 kg (usually a child over the age of 9 years): Swallow one tablet a day with water. If you have severe liver problems you may need to take one tablet every other day. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if you think this applies to you. - Do not give to children under the age of 2 years or weighing less than 30 kg. DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE.
  • See Dosage
  • Not applicable

Warnings

  • Not applicable

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

14 x Tablets

Safety information

View more safety information

Not applicable

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good for allergy

5 stars

Very good for allergy

Excellent for the price

4 stars

I buy these regularly as I have many things that set me sneezing and wheezing. I find they help in the short term.

Usually bought next

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Soft Regular Tissues 72S

£ 1.00
£1.39/100sheet

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here