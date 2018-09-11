By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Drosed Podlaski Chicken Pate 100G

Drosed Podlaski Chicken Pate 100G
£ 0.55
£5.50/kg

Product Description

  • Poultry Paté
  • Can sterilized
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat, Chicken Skins, Chicken Liver, Canola Oil, Semolina (from Wheat), Salt, Soya Protein, Potato Starch, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Carrot, Parsley, Leek), Spices, Powdered Milk, Whey (from Milk), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Protein Hydrolyzate, Yeast Extract, Content of chicken Raw Materials 40, 7%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep at temp. +4ºC to + 25ºC.Once opened refrigerate and consume within 2 days. Best before: date and batch number on bottom or side of the packaging.

Return to

  • Drosed S.A.,
  • 08-110 Siedlce,
  • ul. Sokolowska 154.

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of product:
Energy 760kJ/181kcal
Fat:15g
of which saturates:3,0g
Carbohydrate 4,0g
of which sugars:0,8g
Protein:7,0g
Salt:1,4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Horrible

1 stars

Revolting!! Horrible texture - the Dog would not touch it.

