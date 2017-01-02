Tesco White C5 Envelopes 50 Pack

To the rescue!
Needed these in a hurry and didn't want to join the Christmas rush so ordered them from Tesco Direct. They were in my local store at 3pm the next day and are perfect for what I wanted. Great price too!
Good price for standard item
Just white C5 envelopes, but the quality was OK and the price beat everyone else by quite a furlong.
Stationery
Bought envelopes and copy paper - product is great - I am very pleased with the purchase and will be using Tesco in future for my stationery requirements. Excellent service - delivery punctual and friendly. All in all - keep up the good work!
Value for money
Pretty much happy with quality and value for money