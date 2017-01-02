By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco White C5 Envelopes 50 Pack

5(4)Write a review
Tesco White C5 Envelopes 50 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.04/each

Product Description

  • NA
  • Home office essentials
  • Simply peal & seal
  • Pack includes 50x C5 white envelopes
  • NA
  • NA
  • NA

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

To the rescue!

5 stars

Needed these in a hurry and didn't want to join the Christmas rush so ordered them from Tesco Direct. They were in my local store at 3pm the next day and are perfect for what I wanted. Great price too!

Good price for standard item

5 stars

Just white C5 envelopes, but the quality was OK and the price beat everyone else by quite a furlong.

Stationery

5 stars

Bought envelopes and copy paper - product is great - I am very pleased with the purchase and will be using Tesco in future for my stationery requirements. Excellent service - delivery punctual and friendly. All in all - keep up the good work!

Value for money

5 stars

Pretty much happy with quality and value for money

Usually bought next

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each

Tesco White C4 Envelopes 25Pk

£ 2.00
£0.08/each

Tesco White C6 Envelopes 25Pk

£ 1.00
£0.04/each

First Class Stamps 12 Pack

£ 8.40
£0.70/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here