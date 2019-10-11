By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco White Dl Envelopes 50 Pack

4(25)Write a review
Tesco White Dl Envelopes 50 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.03/each

Product Description

  • NA
  • Home office essential
  • Simply peal & seal
  • Pack includes 50x DL white envelopes
  • NA
  • NA
  • NA

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

25 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Never again :-(

1 stars

Very thin and cheaply made - not happy.

Though a little thin these are Good value for mone

4 stars

Though a little thin these are Good value for money

Do not buy

1 stars

Tesco should be cost-effective but not cheap! I have used 2 envelopes out of the pack and it was a struggle inserting the letter in and aligning the address in the window. does not even seal fully. I will never buy these again. I was thinking if the document will reach the address in one piece. Tesco should stop selling cheap materials. We pick up these items thinking that we are getting a quality product at a cheap price but that's not the case, unfortunately.

Terrible.

1 stars

Worst envelopes I have ever used. By all means, if you want whatever you put in the envelope to get stuck to the inside flap of the envelope then these are for you. I deal with post opening in my job and EVERY time we open an envelope that has its contents stuck to the inside of the envelope we know we will see the Tesco logo inside. I don't know if it is the positioning of the adhesive on the flaps or what but contents are always stuck to it. Do not buy these.

Cheap, flimsy, complete waste of money - don't buy

1 stars

Cheap, flimsy, complete waste of money - don't buy.

Great Value & Quality

5 stars

For the price these are good envelopes. Some you buy are so thin you can see through them but not these. Good quality & price.

Cheap as chips

5 stars

Great quality envelopes for 1p each! What's not to like!

Excellent Quality

5 stars

I bought the envelopes to replace my stock and they are worth every penny.

No lick but it sticks

5 stars

Having a bulk lot of letters I ordered a bulk lot of envelopes. I was pleasantly surprised to find them peel and stick rather than lick and stick. Saved me time and no unpleasant taste!

great product at a great price

5 stars

bought to use for school raffle tickets, great price means more money raised for the school.

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each

Second Class Stamps 12 Pack

£ 7.32
£0.61/each

First Class Stamps 12 Pack

£ 8.40
£0.70/each

First Class Stamps 6 Pack

£ 4.20
£0.70/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here