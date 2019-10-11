Tesco White Dl Envelopes 50 Pack

Never again :-(
Very thin and cheaply made - not happy.
Though a little thin these are Good value for money
Do not buy
Tesco should be cost-effective but not cheap! I have used 2 envelopes out of the pack and it was a struggle inserting the letter in and aligning the address in the window. does not even seal fully. I will never buy these again. I was thinking if the document will reach the address in one piece. Tesco should stop selling cheap materials. We pick up these items thinking that we are getting a quality product at a cheap price but that's not the case, unfortunately.
Terrible.
Worst envelopes I have ever used. By all means, if you want whatever you put in the envelope to get stuck to the inside flap of the envelope then these are for you. I deal with post opening in my job and EVERY time we open an envelope that has its contents stuck to the inside of the envelope we know we will see the Tesco logo inside. I don't know if it is the positioning of the adhesive on the flaps or what but contents are always stuck to it. Do not buy these.
Cheap, flimsy, complete waste of money - don't buy.
Great Value & Quality
For the price these are good envelopes. Some you buy are so thin you can see through them but not these. Good quality & price.
Cheap as chips
Great quality envelopes for 1p each! What's not to like!
Excellent Quality
I bought the envelopes to replace my stock and they are worth every penny.
No lick but it sticks
Having a bulk lot of letters I ordered a bulk lot of envelopes. I was pleasantly surprised to find them peel and stick rather than lick and stick. Saved me time and no unpleasant taste!
great product at a great price
bought to use for school raffle tickets, great price means more money raised for the school.