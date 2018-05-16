Mr Kipling 8 Fiendish Fancies

- Energy449kJ 107kcal5%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars16.2g18%
- Salt0.16g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1614kJ
Product Description
- Orange flavour sponge cakes with a vanilla flavour topping (11%), covered with orange coloured fondant icing (49%).
- Mr Kipling, what a lovely fellow.
- A proper all rounded and a man with a belief that if something is worth doing, it is worth doing exceedingly well indeed.
- So it is with Mr Kipling cakes.
- Whether trick or treat, make them jump with his frightfully spooky halloween bakes.
- Have you tried Mr Kipling's exceedingly good Viennese Whirls?
- 100% Natural flavours
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Icing Sugar, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Milk Protein, Dried Egg White, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Maize Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee:
- We want you to enjoy these Fiendish Fancies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri).
Net Contents
8 x Fiendish Fancies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cake (27g)
|Energy
|1614kJ
|449kJ
|-
|383kcal
|107kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|2.7g
|of which Saturates
|4.3g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|70.7g
|19.7g
|of which Sugars
|57.9g
|16.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.16g
|This pack contains 8 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020