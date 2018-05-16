By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mr Kipling 8 Fiendish Fancies

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mr Kipling 8 Fiendish Fancies
£ 1.50
£0.19/each
Per cake (27g)
  • Energy449kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars16.2g
    18%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1614kJ

Product Description

  • Orange flavour sponge cakes with a vanilla flavour topping (11%), covered with orange coloured fondant icing (49%).
  • Mr Kipling, what a lovely fellow.
  • A proper all rounded and a man with a belief that if something is worth doing, it is worth doing exceedingly well indeed.
  • So it is with Mr Kipling cakes.
  • Whether trick or treat, make them jump with his frightfully spooky halloween bakes.
  • Have you tried Mr Kipling's exceedingly good Viennese Whirls?
  • 100% Natural flavours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Icing Sugar, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Milk Protein, Dried Egg White, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Maize Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee:
  • We want you to enjoy these Fiendish Fancies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri).

Net Contents

8 x Fiendish Fancies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer cake (27g)
Energy 1614kJ449kJ
-383kcal107kcal
Fat 9.8g2.7g
of which Saturates 4.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate 70.7g19.7g
of which Sugars 57.9g16.2g
Fibre 0.5g<0.5g
Protein 2.7g0.8g
Salt 0.56g0.16g
This pack contains 8 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here