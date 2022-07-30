Holland' S 4 Minced Beef & Onion Pies

To go with my chips.
To go with my chips. For teatime they were very tasty
Consistent flavour and quality
Consistent flavour and quality in a tasty product
Water, Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (14%), Onions (8%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar, Spint Vinegar Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Proteins, White Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Palm Stearine, Maltodextin, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Dextose, Emulsifier (Mono-and Di-Glycerides ot Faty Acids), Sugar, Maize Starch, Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Keep frozen, Store at -18°C or below. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.For best before: See top of pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure the product is piping hot after heating. For best results leave pie to stand for 5 minutes before serving. Cooking appliances vary.
Oven cook
Instructions: (For best results)
1. Pre-heat your oven to: 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.
2. Remove outer packaging and leaving pie in its foil tray place on a baking tray and cook for: 32-35 minutes
3. For fan assisted ovens reduce reheat times slightly.
Produced in the United Kingdom
Foil. Recycle
4 x Pies
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie Approx
|Reference Intake
|% adult RI*
|Energy
|1007kJ
|1772kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|241kcal
|424kcal
|2000kcal
|21%
|Fat
|11.2g
|19.7g
|70g
|28%
|of which saturates
|4.5g
|7.9g
|20g
|40%
|Carbohydrates
|27g
|48g
|260g
|19%
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|5.9g
|90g
|7%
|Protein
|6.4g
|11.2g
|50g
|225
|Salt
|0.91g
|1.6g
|6g
|27%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
To go with my chips. For teatime they were very tasty
Consistent flavour and quality in a tasty product