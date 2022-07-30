We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Holland' S 4 Minced Beef & Onion Pies

4(2)Write a review
£4.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • A Tasty Mix of Minced Beef & Onion in Rich Gravy Wrapped in Our Unique Golden Shortcrust Pastry.
  • The nation's best-selling frozen pie brand*
  • *Source Data Kantar Worldpanel, 52 week ending 26th December 2021
  • Holland's Pies is the best selling frozen pie brand value and volume sales in Frozen Pie Category
  • Our Story
  • Holland's started life as a baker's shop in Lancashire in 1851. For over 170 years, our proper tasty range has been baked to a secret traditional recipe, passed down from generation to generation using only the finest of ingredients.
  • Not suitable for vegetarians
  • A Proper Lancashire Baker
  • British and Irish Beef
  • Micro or Ovenbake
  • No artificial colours
  • No artificial flavours
  • No MSG
  • No hydrogenated fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (14%), Onions (8%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar, Spint Vinegar Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Proteins, White Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Palm Stearine, Maltodextin, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Dextose, Emulsifier (Mono-and Di-Glycerides ot Faty Acids), Sugar, Maize Starch, Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold

Storage

Keep frozen, Store at -18°C or below. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.For best before: See top of pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Ensure the product is piping hot after heating. For best results leave pie to stand for 5 minutes before serving. Cooking appliances vary.

Oven cook
Instructions: (For best results)
1. Pre-heat your oven to: 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.
2. Remove outer packaging and leaving pie in its foil tray place on a baking tray and cook for: 32-35 minutes
3. For fan assisted ovens reduce reheat times slightly.

Produce of

Produced in the United Kingdom

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Holland's,
  • Baxenden,
  • Accrington,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB5 2SA.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • We are sure you will enjoy this pie. However if you are not entirely satisfied with this product please contact the customer services team on the number below stating when and where you purchased it.
  • Tel: 01706 212122
  • WWW.HOLLANDSPIES.CO.UK

Net Contents

4 x Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pie ApproxReference Intake% adult RI*
Energy1007kJ1772kJ8400kJ
-241kcal424kcal2000kcal21%
Fat11.2g19.7g70g28%
of which saturates4.5g7.9g20g40%
Carbohydrates27g48g260g19%
of which sugars3.4g5.9g90g7%
Protein6.4g11.2g50g225
Salt0.91g1.6g6g27%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

To go with my chips.

4 stars

To go with my chips. For teatime they were very tasty

Consistent flavour and quality

4 stars

Consistent flavour and quality in a tasty product

