Sunpride Tropical Juice Drink 1 Litre

Product Description
- Tropical juice drink with sugar & sweeteners.
- Celebrate the flavour
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (9.7%) (Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Passionfruit, Mandarin, Lime), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit Purees (Apricot, Mango, Guava, Banana), Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Flavourings, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Colours (Beta Carotene)
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 days.For best before end see top of carton.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Recycling info
Packing. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
- Mallard Court,
- Express Park,
- Bridgwater,
- Somerset,
Return to
- If you're unhappy in any way with your Sunpride Juice Drink we'd like to put things right. Write to our Sunpride Customer Service Team at
- Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
- Mallard Court,
- Express Park,
- Bridgwater,
- Somerset,
- TA6 4RN.
- We guarantee a refund if contents are not satisfactory. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml
|%RI* per 200ml
|Energy
|77kJ
|154kJ
|2%
|-
|18kcal
|36kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|0%
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|8.4g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|8.4g
|9%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.00g
|0.00g
|0%
|Vitamins and Minerals
|%RI*
|%RI*
|Vitamin C
|32mg 40%
|64mg 80%
|Pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
