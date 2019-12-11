By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sunpride Tropical Juice Drink 1 Litre

Sunpride Tropical Juice Drink 1 Litre
£ 0.75
£0.08/100ml

Product Description

  • Tropical juice drink with sugar & sweeteners.
  • Celebrate the flavour
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (9.7%) (Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Passionfruit, Mandarin, Lime), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit Purees (Apricot, Mango, Guava, Banana), Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Flavourings, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Colours (Beta Carotene)

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 days.For best before end see top of carton.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Mallard Court,
  • Express Park,
  • Bridgwater,
  • Somerset,

Return to

  • If you're unhappy in any way with your Sunpride Juice Drink we'd like to put things right. Write to our Sunpride Customer Service Team at
  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Mallard Court,
  • Express Park,
  • Bridgwater,
  • Somerset,
  • TA6 4RN.
  • We guarantee a refund if contents are not satisfactory. Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 200ml%RI* per 200ml
Energy 77kJ154kJ2%
-18kcal36kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g0%
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g0%
Carbohydrate 4.2g8.4g
of which sugars 4.2g8.4g9%
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 0.0g0.0g
Salt 0.00g0.00g0%
Vitamins and Minerals%RI*%RI*
Vitamin C32mg 40%64mg 80%
Pack contains 5 servings---
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

