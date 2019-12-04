By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Cherry On The Vine Tomatoes 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Organic Cherry On The Vine Tomatoes 200G
£ 1.70
£8.50/kg
7 typical tomatoes
  • Energy86kJ 21kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 108kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • Organic tomatoes.
  • Hand picked Vine ripened for a crisp bite, bursting with juicy flavour Working with trusted growers who share our commitment to the environment and responsible farming, all our organic fruit and vegetables are grown in harmony with nature where fertile organic soils of compost and clover means there is no need for the use of artificial pesticides and fertilisers. Even bees, butterflies and ladybirds all help in organic growing, making our organic fields and haven for wildlife.
  • Hand picked Vine ripened for a crisp bite, bursting with juicy flavour Working with trusted growers who share our commitment to the environment and responsible farming, all our organic fruit and vegetables are grown in harmony with nature where fertile organic soils of compost and clover means there is no need for the use of artificial pesticides and fertilisers. Even bees, butterflies and ladybirds all help in organic growing, making our organic fields and haven for wildlife.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best:  Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Israel, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

approx. 2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy108kJ / 26kcal86kJ / 21kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.6g2.9g
Sugars3.6g2.9g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein1.1g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Organic Cucumber

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Mixed Sized Organic Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.27/each

Offer

Tesco Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados

£ 1.80
£0.90/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here