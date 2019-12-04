Tesco Organic Cherry On The Vine Tomatoes 200G

- Energy86kJ 21kcal1%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 108kJ / 26kcal
Product Description
- Organic tomatoes.
- Hand picked Vine ripened for a crisp bite, bursting with juicy flavour Working with trusted growers who share our commitment to the environment and responsible farming, all our organic fruit and vegetables are grown in harmony with nature where fertile organic soils of compost and clover means there is no need for the use of artificial pesticides and fertilisers. Even bees, butterflies and ladybirds all help in organic growing, making our organic fields and haven for wildlife.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato
Storage
To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best: Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom, Israel, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain
Preparation and Usage
Wash before use.
Number of uses
approx. 2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|108kJ / 26kcal
|86kJ / 21kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
