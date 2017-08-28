By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oxford 4 Piece Geometry Set

Oxford 4 Piece Geometry Set
£ 1.75
  • 6" ruler
  • 45 & 60° set squares
  • 180° protractor
  • Ideal for school and college students, this 4-piece Helix Oxford geometry set includes a 6" ruler, 45 and 60Â° set squares and a 180Â° protractor.
brilliant

4 stars

i bought two of these for my daughters and they are exactly what they needed and i didn't have to spend a fortune which is always good for a family on a budget.

Good price for what your getting

4 stars

I brought this a few weeks ago for my daughter who's going to secondary school this September. Nothing wow but a very decent pack of essentials!

Does what it says on the box

5 stars

Practical and good value for school use for my kids.

Helix-Oxford 4 Piece Geometry Set

5 stars

Purchased for my son has he had misplaced some pieces in his original Helix-Oxford tin Geometry set, value for money saved me from having to fork out more for a new tin set

Good value for money

4 stars

It was better quality than I expected, and in perfect condition. Very inexpensive too!

Cheap, cheerful, does what it's supposed to

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter for secondary school. It's a cheap but quality product. Effective and does what it's supposed to. Will buy it again when she loses all the pieces at school :)

Good product

5 stars

Bought this product for my children returning to school and found it covered everything they needed all in one set

Great for high school

5 stars

Bought for my son as he is starting high school, I found this set much cheaper than others I'd looked at. It comes in a simple pack, others I had looked at were in a bulky tin box. It seems to be quite durable and contains the 4 items he needed for maths classes. It does the job and was reasonably priced.

Good item

5 stars

Got two of these sets for my kids. They look good, easy to read and use. Will buy more when the kids lose or break them.

Very pleased

5 stars

My daughter is vey happy This will get her through her first year in seniors

