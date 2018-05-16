Greene King Ipa 500Ml

Product Description
- Beer
- Carefully selected Pale, Crystal and Black malts join with English hops including Pilgrim and First Gold.
- Crisp & Refreshing
- Our brewing heritage dates back to 1799, when Greene & King joined together over their love of great beer. Using a selection of English hops including pilgrim and first gold, our IPA is true to its original recipe - delivering a deliciously easy-drinking and moreish pint. Enjoy!
- First brewed on 8th May 1928, our Classic IPA delivers the same refreshing hoppy taste today as our founders Greene & King created all those years ago.
- Our Signature India Pale Ale
- Edward Greene
- Frederick King
- Pack size: 500ml
- Contains Malted Barley
1.8
3.6% vol
Beer
Ambient
For Best Before End, See Neck.
- Serve cool
Bottle. Recyclable
- Brewed by:
- Greene King,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
- England.
- Freephone 0800 032 1799
- www.greenekingipa.co.uk
18 Years
500ml ℮
