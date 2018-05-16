By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Greene King Ipa 500Ml

Greene King Ipa 500Ml
£ 1.25
£2.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Beer
  • Carefully selected Pale, Crystal and Black malts join with English hops including Pilgrim and First Gold.
  • Crisp & Refreshing
  • Our brewing heritage dates back to 1799, when Greene & King joined together over their love of great beer. Using a selection of English hops including pilgrim and first gold, our IPA is true to its original recipe - delivering a deliciously easy-drinking and moreish pint. Enjoy!
  • First brewed on 8th May 1928, our Classic IPA delivers the same refreshing hoppy taste today as our founders Greene & King created all those years ago.
  • Our Signature India Pale Ale
  • Edward Greene
  • Frederick King
  • Pack size: 500ml

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Alcohol Units

1.8

ABV

3.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End, See Neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Greene King,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.

  • Greene King,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.
  • Freephone 0800 032 1799
  • www.greenekingipa.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

