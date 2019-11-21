By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco No Added Sugar Swiss Style Muesli 1Kg

3(14)Write a review
£ 2.20
£0.22/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy780kJ 185kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1560kJ / 370kcal

Product Description

  • Whole grain oat flakes and malted toasted whole grain wheat flakes with raisins, whey powder and nuts.
  • Wholesome Multigrains A mix of toasted grains, raisins and hazelnuts inspired by Swiss recipes We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Malted Toasted Wheat Flakes [Wheat, Barley Malt Extract], Raisins (15%), Whey Powder (Milk), Hazelnuts, Almonds.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1560kJ / 370kcal780kJ / 185kcal
Fat5.9g3.0g
Saturates0.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate65.6g32.8g
Sugars16.4g8.2g
Fibre7.0g3.5g
Protein10.0g5.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

14 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

A Favourite!

5 stars

A Favourite! It is the best. Excellent quality without the sugar.

bad package design.

2 stars

I love this Muesli. However, every time I try to open the pack it tears down the side and the muesli falls out everywhere. Tesco, can you please make it easier to open?!

It has changed

2 stars

The latest (bought this week and Best Before 09/2020) is hard to chew with very dark toasted grains. Previously it had been a reasonable alternative to the brand leader.

Breakfast cereal. ok, but sometimes a bit dusty!

4 stars

Breakfast cereal. ok, but sometimes a bit dusty!

Full of malted wheat flakes hardly any nuts

2 stars

I usually always buy this one and use to love it but recently when I bought it, was full of malted wheat flakes a couple raisins and a handful of nuts. It was just like eating a bowl of bran flakes but not so tasty.

Yummy taste

5 stars

Yummy taste

What's in this muesli!!!???

1 stars

What's in this muesli!!!???

Has the taste changed and why ?

3 stars

I have enjoyed this product for years, but have recently noticed a change in the taste which is not to my liking, and which I suspect is due to the milk powder content. Please can you tell me, if milk powder has always been a major ingredient, and what percentage of the total content does it represent? It would appear from the ingredients list that the raisin content (15%), is the only ingredient that can be accurately measured?

Don’t change a good product

4 stars

Good quality and taste but not as good as the original “no added salt or sugar” muesli packed in a blue bag What happened to the blue bag version??

Healthy, nutritious and great value!

5 stars

The perfect start to the day! Absolutely love this Muesli! It’s sweet enough with the added fruit and I also add a handful of mixed unsalted nuts to the mix too. Fills you up until lunch and extremely good value for money as it lasts me about a month!

