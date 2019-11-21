Tesco No Added Sugar Swiss Style Muesli 1Kg

A Favourite!
A Favourite! It is the best. Excellent quality without the sugar.
bad package design.
I love this Muesli. However, every time I try to open the pack it tears down the side and the muesli falls out everywhere. Tesco, can you please make it easier to open?!
It has changed
The latest (bought this week and Best Before 09/2020) is hard to chew with very dark toasted grains. Previously it had been a reasonable alternative to the brand leader.
Breakfast cereal. ok, but sometimes a bit dusty!
Full of malted wheat flakes hardly any nuts
I usually always buy this one and use to love it but recently when I bought it, was full of malted wheat flakes a couple raisins and a handful of nuts. It was just like eating a bowl of bran flakes but not so tasty.
Yummy taste
What's in this muesli!!!???
Has the taste changed and why ?
I have enjoyed this product for years, but have recently noticed a change in the taste which is not to my liking, and which I suspect is due to the milk powder content. Please can you tell me, if milk powder has always been a major ingredient, and what percentage of the total content does it represent? It would appear from the ingredients list that the raisin content (15%), is the only ingredient that can be accurately measured?
Don’t change a good product
Good quality and taste but not as good as the original “no added salt or sugar” muesli packed in a blue bag What happened to the blue bag version??
Healthy, nutritious and great value!
The perfect start to the day! Absolutely love this Muesli! It’s sweet enough with the added fruit and I also add a handful of mixed unsalted nuts to the mix too. Fills you up until lunch and extremely good value for money as it lasts me about a month!