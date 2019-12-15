Tesco Swiss Style Muesli 1Kg

Not good!
This was a total disappointment. The taste (or rather, lack of it!) and the texture were just awful. I tried one bowl and could not finish it. The rest of the 1kg bag will go in a bird feeder. Hope THEY like it!
Always buying this.
Tasty! A nice variety of ingredients minus banana.
This has to be the worst home branded Museli of a
This has to be the worst home branded Museli of all the Supermarket brands.
Avoid
This is by far the worst muesli I have ever tasted. It has the taste and texture of damp cardboard.
A great breakfast cereal,full of all the goodies for a hard days graft !
I like the nuts and dried fruit, sometimes I buy the Alpen Original