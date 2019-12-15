By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Swiss Style Muesli 1Kg

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Swiss Style Muesli 1Kg
£ 2.20
£0.22/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy798kJ 189kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1596kJ / 378kcal

Product Description

  • Whole grain oat flakes and sweetened malted toasted whole grain wheat flakes with raisins, whey powder and nuts.
  • Wholesome Multigrains A mix of wholegrains, raisins and nuts inspired by Swiss recipes. We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 1000g
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Malted Toasted Wheat Flakes [Wheat, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt], Raisins (12%), Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Hazelnuts (2%), Almonds.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1596kJ / 378kcal798kJ / 189kcal
Fat6.2g3.1g
Saturates0.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate67.0g33.5g
Sugars17.0g8.5g
Fibre6.4g3.2g
Protein10.4g5.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.













5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Not good!

1 stars

This was a total disappointment. The taste (or rather, lack of it!) and the texture were just awful. I tried one bowl and could not finish it. The rest of the 1kg bag will go in a bird feeder. Hope THEY like it!

Always buying this.

4 stars

Tasty! A nice variety of ingredients minus banana.

This has to be the worst home branded Museli of a

1 stars

This has to be the worst home branded Museli of all the Supermarket brands.

Avoid

1 stars

This is by far the worst muesli I have ever tasted. It has the taste and texture of damp cardboard.

A great breakfast cereal,full of all the goodies for a hard days graft !

5 stars

I like the nuts and dried fruit, sometimes I buy the Alpen Original

