Birds Eye 8 Cripsy Batter Fish Fingers 224G

Disappointing
Bought today expecting the high Quality of the past that Birds Eye were known for in Fish Fingers. Wrong,more batter than fish and miniature in size. Palm Fat listed in ingredients Expiry date 12 2020 61-02A L9158BL066.
REALLY NICE
I am not a fan of batter but i thoroughly enjoyed these & the kids would love them too, yum yum :-)
Fish bore no resemblance to the advertisements
The batter was crisp but the fish almost non existent. No firm flesh as shown on the illustration on the packet or TV adverts. Disappointing will never buy them again. An advertising standards subject possibly?
Terrible
More like pencils than fish fingers,, very little fish, will not be buying these agai,.
Great fish
I ate 4 packs of these today and loved every finger. wow. would buy again but maybe more then 4 packs
Yuk!
Just had these for tea and they were revolting, about 80% batter, 20% fish. They also shrank to the the size of a chip during cooking. I ate 1 and threw the rest in the bin they were so bad. I loved fish fingers as a child but these have put me right off them. A disgusting product. The consumer deserves better than this.
Lovely late night snack
Nothing nicer than a late night fish finger sandwich. Tartar sauce and wholemeal bread. You cannot beat it. These are the best
really good.
we got these on a meal offer from our local co-op.We had never had them before but will certainly be having them again, they were really nice.I do not understand the negative reviews. Ignore them and try for yourself.delicious.
Battered fishfingers
Always bought birdseye but the thiness of the battered fishfingers is really bad compared to what they used to be... maybe start using different brands
Battered fish fingers
They tasted just as I remembered them, delicious in a sandwich with lettuce and tartare sauce. Good value for money and in my opinion much tastier than the breadcrumb fish fingers.