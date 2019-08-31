By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye 8 Cripsy Batter Fish Fingers 224G

3(12)Write a review
Birds Eye 8 Cripsy Batter Fish Fingers 224G
£ 1.30
£5.81/kg
Per 4 fish fingers (112g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1139kJ 273kcal
    14%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt0.98g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Alaska pollock fillet Fish Fingers in a crispy batter, lightly fried.
  • Follow the fish and visit www.birdseye.co.uk to find out where this fish comes from and how we fish sustainably.
  • Coated in a golden and crispy batter
  • 100% succulent fish fillet cut into fingers
  • Pack size: 224g

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (48%), Batter Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Batter Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Starch (Potato, Wheat), Maize Semolina, Salt, Yeast, Palm Fat, Mustard, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Skimmed Milk Powder, Garlic Powder)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
Medium Grill 12-15 mis
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the top part of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

224g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 4 Fish Fingers (112g) Oven Baked Provides#:
Energy - kJ1051kJ1139kJ
- kcal251kcal273kcal
Fat 14g15g
- of which Saturates 1.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate 20g22g
- of which Sugars 0.7g0.8g
Fibre 0.7g0.8g
Protein 11g12g
Salt 0.87g0.98g
#Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

2 stars

Bought today expecting the high Quality of the past that Birds Eye were known for in Fish Fingers. Wrong,more batter than fish and miniature in size. Palm Fat listed in ingredients Expiry date 12 2020 61-02A L9158BL066.

REALLY NICE

5 stars

I am not a fan of batter but i thoroughly enjoyed these & the kids would love them too, yum yum :-)

Fish bore no resemblance to the advertisements

2 stars

The batter was crisp but the fish almost non existent. No firm flesh as shown on the illustration on the packet or TV adverts. Disappointing will never buy them again. An advertising standards subject possibly?

Terrible

1 stars

More like pencils than fish fingers,, very little fish, will not be buying these agai,.

Great fish

4 stars

I ate 4 packs of these today and loved every finger. wow. would buy again but maybe more then 4 packs

Yuk!

1 stars

Just had these for tea and they were revolting, about 80% batter, 20% fish. They also shrank to the the size of a chip during cooking. I ate 1 and threw the rest in the bin they were so bad. I loved fish fingers as a child but these have put me right off them. A disgusting product. The consumer deserves better than this.

Lovely late night snack

5 stars

Nothing nicer than a late night fish finger sandwich. Tartar sauce and wholemeal bread. You cannot beat it. These are the best

really good.

5 stars

we got these on a meal offer from our local co-op.We had never had them before but will certainly be having them again, they were really nice.I do not understand the negative reviews. Ignore them and try for yourself.delicious.

Battered fishfingers

3 stars

Always bought birdseye but the thiness of the battered fishfingers is really bad compared to what they used to be... maybe start using different brands

Battered fish fingers

5 stars

They tasted just as I remembered them, delicious in a sandwich with lettuce and tartare sauce. Good value for money and in my opinion much tastier than the breadcrumb fish fingers.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 20 Battered Chicken Dippers 450G

£ 1.50
£3.34/kg

Mccain Smiles 454G

£ 1.30
£2.87/kg

Tesco 12 Potato Waffles 680G

£ 1.20
£1.77/kg

Birds Eye 4 Breaded Cod Cakes 198G

£ 1.10
£5.56/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here