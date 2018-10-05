By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit Nut Muesli 750G

Tesco Fruit Nut Muesli 750G
£ 2.00
£0.27/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy811kJ 193kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1621kJ / 386kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of cereal flakes with mixed dried fruits and hazelnuts.
  • Wholesome Multigrains A mix of raisins, apricots, sweet banana chips and crunchy nuts. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Fruits (43%) [Sultanas, Raisins, Coconut, Sweetened Dried Banana Chips [Banana, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Flavouring], Dried Apricot [Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Sweetened Dried Pineapple [Pineapple, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)]], Oat Flakes, Wheat Flakes, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Barley Flakes, Hazelnuts (4%), Sunflower Seeds.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1621kJ / 386kcal811kJ / 193kcal
Fat11.1g5.6g
Saturates4.9g2.5g
Carbohydrate60.1g30.1g
Sugars23.1g11.6g
Fibre6.8g3.4g
Protein7.9g4.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Full of fruit and nuts!

5 stars

Very happy with this product.

Love Tesco Fruit and nut muesli

5 stars

This fruit and nut muesli is the best I have tasted,I have it for breakfast, very filling, full of flavour, and excellent value for money.

