Tesco Fruit Nut Muesli 750G

Full of fruit and nuts!
Very happy with this product.
Love Tesco Fruit and nut muesli
This fruit and nut muesli is the best I have tasted,I have it for breakfast, very filling, full of flavour, and excellent value for money.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1621kJ / 386kcal
INGREDIENTS: Mixed Fruits (43%) [Sultanas, Raisins, Coconut, Sweetened Dried Banana Chips [Banana, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Flavouring], Dried Apricot [Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Sweetened Dried Pineapple [Pineapple, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)]], Oat Flakes, Wheat Flakes, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Barley Flakes, Hazelnuts (4%), Sunflower Seeds.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.
Produced in the U.K.
15 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
750g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1621kJ / 386kcal
|811kJ / 193kcal
|Fat
|11.1g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|60.1g
|30.1g
|Sugars
|23.1g
|11.6g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|3.4g
|Protein
|7.9g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
