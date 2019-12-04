Rustlers Southern Fried Chicken 158G
Offer
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken breast with a southern fried breadcrumb coating in a sub roll with a sachet of mayonnaise
- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news.
- A perfect lunchtime treat. The Rustlers Southern Fried Chicken Sub serves up tempting southern fried chicken in a delicious sub roll, that when cooked up in the micro sleeve delivers a freshly baked taste every time.
- Rustlers are a range of tasty, genuine flame grilled burgers and hot sandwiches which can be enjoyed straight from the microwave.
- From ensuring each product is fully traceable to the farm of origin, to developing a range of signature sauces to complement each product, Rustlers go the extra mile to stay on top of the game; continually testing and refining its products to ensure you are getting the best taste, always.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- With Southern fried chicken and our creamy mayonnaise
- Micro sleeve - keeping bread crisp
- Heat to enjoy
- 100% traceable
- Pack size: 158g
Information
Ingredients
Sub Roll [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed & Sustainable Palm Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers: E481, E472e; Herbs, Preservative: E282; Flour Treatment Agent: E300], Southern Fried Chicken (36%) [Chicken Breast, Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed & Sunflower Oil, Breadcrumb (Wheat), Rice Flour, Salt, Spices & Spice Extract, Sugar, Yeast & Yeast Extract, Flavouring], Mayonnaise [Rapeseed & Sunflower Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Thickeners: E412, E415; Preservative: E202, Herbs, Spices, Flavouring], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds
Storage
Keep in the fridge, and don't freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions
- Make it your own by adding some crunchy lettuce, tomato or even something spicy!
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove bone some may remain.
Name and address
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St. Georges Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If you have any comments, give us a shout and let us know!
- Remember to keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
- (UK) 0800 760 067
- rustlersonline.com
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St. Georges Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
Net Contents
158g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (158g)
|Energy
|1075kJ/257kcal
|1699kJ/406kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|19.2g
|of which saturates
|1.9g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|26.4g
|41.8g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|2.9g
|Protein
|9.7g
|15.4g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.9g
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove bone some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019