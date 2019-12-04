By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tahira Hot & Spicy Beef & Chicken Sausages 500G

Tahira Hot & Spicy Beef & Chicken Sausages 500G
£ 1.60
£0.32/100g

Offer

Per 100g
  • Energy1135kJ 273kcal
    14%
  • Fat21.3g
    30%
  • Saturates7.22g
    36%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1.3%
  • Salt2.75g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1135 kJ/273 kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken sausage spicy with mechanically separated chicken and beef
  • WIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Sharia under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
  • All halal ingredients
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

50% Chicken, 37% of which is mechanically separated, Chicken Fat, Water, Chicken Collagen, Wheatflour, 3% Beef, Salt, Mixed Herbs and Spices (0, 4% Pepper), Stabiliser: E450, E452, Beef Fat, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Aroma, Anti-Oxidant: E300, E316, Dried Vegetables (Garlic), Preservative: E250

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain traces of: Halal Turkey Meat, Halal Lamb Meat, Soya, Mustard, Celery, Milk Components, Pistachio

Storage

When stored at max. +7°C best before.Shelf life limited once opened.

Preparation and Usage

  • Peel before eating.

Name and address

  • Tahira Foods Ltd,
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Rd,
  • Wembley,
  • HA0 1EH.

Return to

  • Tahira Foods Ltd,
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Rd,
  • Wembley,
  • HA0 1EH.

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1135 kJ/273 kcal
Fat 21,3 g
Of which saturates 7,22 g
Carbohydrate 9,3 g
Of which sugars 1,3 g
Protein 11,1 g
Salt 2,75 g

